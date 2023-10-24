Ibotta Celebrates Commitment to Denver by Becoming the Official Jersey Patch Sponsor of the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets

Denver, Colorado - October 24, 2023 - Ibotta, a leading performance marketing platform and the cash back rewards provider, today announced it will become the official jersey patch partner of the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets. As a prelude to the jersey patch, the partnership was teased with digital marketing and a first-of-its-kind preseason patch, where Ibotta gold coins appeared on Nuggets jerseys and as rotating digital coins on in-arena digital displays.

"The gold coins were a fun teaser, and we’re proud that we can now formally announce our partnership with the Denver Nuggets – an all-around world-class organization,” said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta. “Having been founded and headquartered here in Denver since 2011, we are deeply committed to our local community and thrilled to have a partner that shares our love for the city. We couldn’t be more proud of our Denver Nuggets, who showed the entire world their resilience and determination in becoming NBA champions for the first time in team history.”

The partnership calls for the Denver-based company’s brand logo to be prominently featured on all editions of the Nuggets’ game and practice jerseys for the next three seasons, along with in-arena signage, social media assets, and a variety of marketing and community activations. The official patch will debut tonight in Denver at the home opener and following the Nuggets’ banner ceremony.

“Ibotta has long been a champion for making every purchase rewarding, and that mission aligns perfectly with our values and giving back to the communities we serve,“ said Michael Ceilley, SVP of Partnership Marketing & Media Sales for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “From one Denver-based champion to another, the Nuggets are proud to display the Ibotta brand as a symbol of our unified commitment to our loyal fans, and our community. We look forward to activating this partnership and introducing millions of Nuggets and NBA fans globally to the benefits of Ibotta’s cash back rewards.”

Ibotta and the Nuggets will also collaborate on a host of community-focused initiatives, including multiple fan surprise-and-delights and an annual Thanksgiving event, among others.

"Denver is home," said Rich Donahue, CMO at Ibotta, "Through our Ibotta Gives program, we’ve made substantial contributions to our local communities for several years, and our partnership with the Nuggets will help us do even more. With their help, we're aiming to expand our impact in Denver and across all the communities where we live and work - from wonderful initiatives like our annual Free Thanksgiving campaign that helps put food on the table for countless families during the holidays. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this partnership to life."