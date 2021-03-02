Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball named Kia NBA Rookies of the Month

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month, respectively, for February.

Haliburton averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 13 February contests, while Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 13 February games.

Haliburton, the 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft, currently ranks third amongst all rookies in scoring (13.2), second in assists (5.4), sixth in field goal percentage (.494), second in three-point field goal percentage (.433), second in steals (1.4) and second in minutes (30.1) per game.

Ball was just one of five players in February to average 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game and just the fifth rookie over the last 20 seasons to average 20-5-5 in February. Only Ball and Stephen Curry averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in February during their rookie seasons over the past 20 seasons.

Haliburton is the fourth Kings player to earn Rookie of the Month honors in multiple months during their rookie campaign and the first since Isaiah Thomas won in both February and March of 2012.

Ball also finished the month with eight 20-point games, the most by a rookie since Zion Williamson (9) during the 2019-20 season and the most in franchise history by a Hornets rookie.

The two leaders in the NBA.com Kia Rookie Ladder each won the award for December and January as well.