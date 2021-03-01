Top Stories
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker named NBA Players of the Week
Check out the performances from both players during Week 10.
Official release
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 10.
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks 139, Timberwolves 112 (Feb. 23)
37 points (13-18 FG, 1-3 3P), 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Bucks 129, Pelicans 125 (Feb. 25)
38 points (14-27 FG, 2-5 3P), 10 rebounds, 4 assists
Bucks 105, Clippers 100 (Feb. 28)
36 points (15-27 FG, 2-7 3P), 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks
Devin Booker
Suns 132, Blazers 100 (Feb. 22)
34 points (12-17 FG, 2-2 3P), 4 rebounds, 4 assists
Hornets 124, Suns 121 (Feb. 24)
33 points (13-24 FG, 4-10 3P), 3 assists
Suns 106, Bulls 97 (Feb. 26)
22 points (9-24 FG, 0-3 3P), 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals
Suns 118, Timberwolves 99 (Feb. 28)
43 points (15-26 FG, 1-6 3P), 5 rebounds, 5 assists