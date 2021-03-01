Top Stories

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker named NBA Players of the Week

Check out the performances from both players during Week 10.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 10.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks 139, Timberwolves 112 (Feb. 23)

37 points (13-18 FG, 1-3 3P), 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Bucks 129, Pelicans 125  (Feb. 25)

38 points (14-27 FG, 2-5 3P), 10 rebounds, 4 assists

Bucks 105, Clippers 100 (Feb. 28)

36 points (15-27 FG, 2-7 3P), 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks

Full Focus: Giannis topples Clippers

In a potential Finals match-up, Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates with 36 points and is the catalyst to the Bucks' fifth straight win.

Devin Booker

Suns 132, Blazers 100 (Feb. 22)

34 points (12-17 FG, 2-2 3P), 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Hornets 124, Suns 121 (Feb. 24)

33 points (13-24 FG, 4-10 3P), 3 assists

Suns 106, Bulls 97 (Feb. 26)

22 points (9-24 FG, 0-3 3P), 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

Suns 118, Timberwolves 99 (Feb. 28)

43 points (15-26 FG, 1-6 3P), 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Nightly Notable: Devin Booker | Feb. 28th

Devin Booker dominates scoring 43 points on 15-26 shooting vs. Minnesota.

