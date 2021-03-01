Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker named NBA Players of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 10.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks 139, Timberwolves 112 (Feb. 23)

37 points (13-18 FG, 1-3 3P), 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

> Video Box Score

Bucks 129, Pelicans 125 (Feb. 25)

38 points (14-27 FG, 2-5 3P), 10 rebounds, 4 assists

> Video Box Score

Bucks 105, Clippers 100 (Feb. 28)

36 points (15-27 FG, 2-7 3P), 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks

> Video Box Score

Full Focus: Giannis topples Clippers

Devin Booker

Suns 132, Blazers 100 (Feb. 22)

34 points (12-17 FG, 2-2 3P), 4 rebounds, 4 assists

> Video Box Score

Hornets 124, Suns 121 (Feb. 24)

33 points (13-24 FG, 4-10 3P), 3 assists

> Video Box Score

Suns 106, Bulls 97 (Feb. 26)

22 points (9-24 FG, 0-3 3P), 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

> Video Box Score

Suns 118, Timberwolves 99 (Feb. 28)

43 points (15-26 FG, 1-6 3P), 5 rebounds, 5 assists

> Video Box Score