Trending Topics: Midseason award picks for Kia MVP, ROY and more

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

• NBA All-Star 2025: Complete coverage

• NBA All-Star Voting is now open!

Periodically, NBA.com’s writers will weigh in on key storylines or trending topics around the league.

With the NBA’s midseason point arriving this week, list your regular season award winners so far.

Steve Aschburner

Kia MVP = Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Kia Rookie of the Year = Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

Kia Defensive Player of the Year = Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Kia Sixth Man of the Year = Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Kia Most Improved Player = Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Kia Clutch Player of the Year = Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA Coach of the Year = Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic

A nine-game gap in the standings is my reason, not voter fatigue, for choosing Gilgeous-Alexander over Nikola Jokić as MVP. (Jokić still is the league’s top player, just as LeBron James was when Derrick Rose beat him for the award in 2011.) Wells is my ROY for his consistency and two-way work. Wembanyama over the Thunder’s Lu Dort might have been my closest call. Daniels hoisted himself off the scrap heap once he got out of New Orleans. Pritchard is a human jumper-cables for the Celtics. Gilgeous-Alexander averages 45.4 points per 36 “clutch” minutes, hits 60% from deep — and gets bonus points for making sure the Thunder only have had 12 games that qualify. Keeping the Magic afloat through major injuries earns Mosley my nod.

Brian Martin

Kia MVP = Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Kia Rookie of the Year = Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards

Kia Defensive Player of the Year = Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Kia Sixth Man of the Year = De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

Kia Most Improved Player = Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Kia Clutch Player of the Year = Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

NBA Coach of the Year = Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic

As ridiculous as Jokić’s stats are — top three in points, rebounds and assists and leading the league in 3-point percentage — Gilgeous-Alexander matches the scoring, is top three in steals and has the Thunder on a 69-win pace. That’s enough to tip the scales (ever so slightly) in his favor. The only team on a higher win pace than OKC is Cleveland at 71 wins, but Kenny Atkinson didn’t get my nod for COY. Instead, it went to Mosley, who appears to be working actual magic to keep the Magic in the top four in the East despite an onslaught of injuries to key players.

Shaun Powell

Kia MVP = Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Kia Rookie of the Year = Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans

Kia Defensive Player of the Year = Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Kia Sixth Man of the Year = De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

Kia Most Improved Player = Norman Powell, LA Clippers

Kia Clutch Player of the Year = Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

NBA Coach of the Year = Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets

The MVP race is the most suspenseful. I have Gilgeous-Alexander right now, but this could change to Jokić once you’re done reading this. If the Nuggets finish top-three in the West and “The Joker” is top-three in points, rebounds and assists per game? That could swing it in his favor. The least competitive race is for Kia DPOY as Wembanyama has this trophy, ahem, locked up. Most Improved remains a weird award, and I don’t give it to a former lottery pick who finally plays like one. Powell represents the true spirit of the award: someone who goes next level without warning.

John Schuhmann

Kia MVP = Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Kia Rookie of the Year = Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

Kia Defensive Player of the Year = Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kia Sixth Man of the Year = Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kia Most Improved Player = De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

Kia Clutch Player of the Year = Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Coach of the Year = Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kia MVP is a two-man race and neither is a wrong answer, but give the edge to Jokić because of the ridiculous box-score numbers and even more ridiculous on-off differential. Similarly, Victor Wembanyama is a fine selection for Kia DPOY, but Mobley (more contested shots, similar impact, better isolation numbers) gets the edge for now. Hunter is a good candidate for Sixth Man of the Year, but is the pick for Most Improved instead, averaging career-best per-36 numbers by a wide margin while also seeing a jump in efficiency. The Cavs have been the league’s best team, including its best team in the clutch (14-2), where Garland has shot a ridiculous 19-for-29, with an assist/turnover ratio of 10/1.