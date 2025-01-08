Kia Rookie Ladder: Alex Sarr keeps improving, moves to No. 1

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY >

The prevailing metaphor here is a Ladder, but this season more than most, we could go with a hill, while waiting to see which of the NBA’s rookies for 2024-25 winds up as the proverbial king.

Hills, after all, can accommodate more contestants at once than a ladder safely can.

What this year’s crop of newcomers lacks in dominance — no Victor Wembanyama or Chet Holmgren to duke it out for the Nos. 1-2 spots from start to finish last season — it makes up for in variety. Six different players have held the top spot on the Kia Rookie Ladder, with Washington’s Alexandre Sarr ascending this week.

Previously, the uppermost rung has been held by Philadelphia’s Jared McCain (three times), San Antonio’s Stephon Castle (two), New Orleans’ Yves Missi (one), and Memphis’ Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells (once each).

Sarr’s slow November shifted into gear in December, and he was named the Eastern Conference’s top rookie for that month. He has started January strong, too. Missi, an overachiever after being drafted 19 spots behind Sarr, was the West’s prize rookie last month.

Here is the updated ranking of the Class of 2024:

Weekly recap

• Sarr is the Wizards’ first winner of the monthly rookie award since Bradley Beal in 2013. Missi is the first Pelicans newbie so honored since Zion Williamson in 2020.

• New York rookie Tyler Kolek’s early season has been going as one might expect for someone drafted 34th overall by a team with playoff ambitions: Limited minutes, a 2.1 ppg scoring average and 16 DNPs. But last week, Kolek came off the bench for the Knicks against Utah and did so at the tail end of a personal doubleheader.

The point guard from Marquette, assigned to play in a matinee for the Knicks’ G League team in Westchester, scored 36 points with 11 assists against the Mad Ants of Indiana. But with New York coping with injuries to both Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride, Kolek was pressed into service for 12 minutes against the Jazz that night at Madison Square Garden.

Said Kolek: “It’s fun, man. I love playing basketball. … I had a few hours in between. It’s more mental than anything.”

• The first NBA player to log minutes on the same day for a developmental affiliate and the parent club was Lakers guard Jordan Farmar in 2007, the New York Post reported. In 2021, Toronto’s Malachi Flynn appeared in an NBA G League game in Florida, then flew to Milwaukee in time to play for the Raptors that evening.

Storyline to watch

Traction for Reed Sheppard. Playing time had been hard to come by for the Draft’s No. 3 overall pick, with Sheppard working on a deep Houston roster for an exacting coach in Ime Udoka. He has averaged just 11.6 minutes and 3.3 points per game, sitting out half of the Rockets’ last dozen contests. So his assignment Monday to the NBA G League affiliate came not a moment too soon. Like Kolek, Sheppard put up big numbers: 49 points and 8-of-19 3-pointers in 37 minutes against OKC’s farm team Tuesday. Reps, not more pine time, are the surest way for Sheppard to play up to his draft position.

Latest ranking

(All stats through Tuesday, Jan. 7)

1. Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards

Season stats: 11.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.6 bpg

Last Ladder: No. 2

Draft pick: No. 2

Everyone talks about rookies learning how to play in the league and with their teams, but it’s key to remember that their teams have to learn how to play with them, too. Wizards coach Brian Keefe touched on that symbiotic relationship recently when discussing Sarr. “You see him becoming more comfortable on offense. We play through him a lot. He’s in the trail spot – he makes good decisions. He’s a good passer. He’s shot the ball better. But he’s also driving the ball to the rim.” Sarr also has logged time in defensive mismatches by design, to see what opponents and positions he can guard.

2. Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans

Season stats: 9.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.4 bpg

Last Ladder: No. 1

Draft pick: No. 21

“Steel sharpens steel,” as Missi sees it when asked about his selection as the West’s top rookie for December. Of facing the league’s best centers, the Pelicans’ big man said: “Obviously playing these guys is amazing. Those are the top of the top. You’re playing against the best players in the world. Having that kind of experience going against them is beneficial.” Missi leads all rookies in rebounding, grabs 3.8 boards at the offensive end, and 55.4 is just a tick below Zach Edey (59.4) among rotation rookies in field goal percentage.

3. Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

Season stats: 11.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.7 apg

Last Ladder: No. 5

Draft pick: No. 39

The native of Sacramento didn’t disappoint a large contingent of family and friends in Memphis’ game vs. the Kings, with season highs of 30 points, eight 3-pointers made and 11-of-16 shooting. Wells’ 32 starts are 14 more than the rest of the Class of 2024 combined.

4. Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

Season stats: 10.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.1 bpg

Last Ladder: No. 3

Draft pick: No. 9

The Grizzlies only used him for 13 minutes against Dallas on Monday. Forty-eight hours earlier, facing Golden State meant getting drawn into more drama by Draymond Green.

5. Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Season stats: 10.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.7 apg

Last Ladder: No. 4

Draft pick: No. 4

Castle averaged 25.1 minutes, seventh most among rookies, through December. But playing off the bench, he has dipped to 19.9 in January. He still is getting up shots, though, second (14.5) behind only Zaccharie Risacher (15.1) per 36 minutes.

The Next 5

6. Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

Season stats: 10.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.2 apg

Last Ladder: No. 6

Draft pick: No. 1

The Hawks continue to serve two masters, starting Risacher for development while chasing a playoff spot. He had 14 vs. Utah Tuesday and his plus-8 topped Atlanta’s starters.

7. Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic

Season stats: 8.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.7 apg

Last Ladder: No. 7

Draft pick: No. 18

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is banging the drum for Da Silva to get more acclaim for his hole-plugging in Orlando. And da Silva did his part, scoring a season-best 25 points in a weekend victory at Toronto.

8. Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards

Season stats: 9.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4 apg

Last Ladder: No. 8

Draft pick: No. 14

Availability is the best ability, as Carrington’s recent head and ankle surgeries didn’t stop him from getting minutes while vets Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Jordan Poole (hip) sat. He had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists Tuesday in the loss to Houston.

9. Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns

Season stats: 6.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.9 apg

Last Ladder: Not ranked

Draft pick: No. 28

Thrust into Bradley Beal’s starting spot as the Suns search for answers. “Just lock in, just be you,” Beal told Dunn. “Keep playing the way you’ve been playing.”

10. Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers

Season stats: 9.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.0 apg

Last Ladder: No. 10

Draft pick: No. 17

Some ups and downs, but Bleacher Report recently deemed Knecht one of the Lakers’ untouchables in the trade market.

* * *

