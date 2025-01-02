Monthly NBA awards: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns win honors for December

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY >

Players of the Month

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and New York Knicks center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns have been named the Kia NBA Players of the Month for games played in December.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and New York Knicks center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/d6xGHLU0lW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 2, 2025

Western Conference: During the month of December, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a 12-1 record while averaging an NBA-best 33.3 points on 56.3% shooting to go along with 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

After capturing Player of the Month honors in back-to-back months this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has won three career Player of the Month awards.

Back 2️⃣ back SGA has been named the @Kia NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for December ⚡ Vote Shai for NBA All-Star 🗳️ https://t.co/2FFNkzy5oU pic.twitter.com/x0fmXByEHO — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 2, 2025

Eastern Conference: Towns helped lead the Knicks to a 12-2 record in December, averaging 23.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

KAT is just gettin’ started 💪 pic.twitter.com/NbzSDDJggn — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 2, 2025

Rookies of the Month

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi and Washington Wizards forward-center Alex Sarr have been named the Kia NBA Rookies of the Month for games played in December.

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi and Washington Wizards forward-center Alex Sarr have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/LdIeKzxDln — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 2, 2025

Western Conference: Missi is the first Pelicans player to win Kia NBA Rookie of the Month since Zion Williamson in February 2020.

In 13 appearances (all starts) in December, Missi averaged a double-double (11.2 points, 10.0 rebounds) and led all rookies in points (146), total rebounds (130), offensive rebounds (63), field goals made (60) and blocks (21). He also led all NBA players in offensive rebounds in December while ranking 11th in total boards and 7th in blocks.

Your Western Conference Rookie of the Month:@Yves_Missi 👏 pic.twitter.com/7zfxTL13rK — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 2, 2025

Eastern Conference: In December, Sarr led all rookies in points (13.8), 3-pointers (2.2), and blocks (1.7) per game, while also leading all Eastern Conference rookies in rebounds per game (6.3). Sarr shot 45.5% from deep, the best percentage of any rookie with at least 40 3-point attempts in December.

He scored 19 points with nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in Washington’s win over Charlotte on Dec. 19, becoming the team’s first rookie to ever record a game with 15+ points, 9+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 3+ blocks in a game.

Alex Sarr is your Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month🔥 🗞️ Read More: https://t.co/ZP0J2IkzCV pic.twitter.com/kHe4l6xpf5 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 2, 2025

Defensive Players of the Month

Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cleveland Cavaliers forward-center Evan Mobley have been named the Kia NBA Defensive Players of the Month for games played in December.

Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cleveland Cavaliers forward-center Evan Mobley have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Defensive Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/jHxsahOy8F — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 2, 2025

Western Conference: Jackson Jr. totaled 23 steals and 22 blocks in 14 games to guide the Grizzlies to a 10-4 record (second in the West) during the month of December. The 2022-23 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year was the league’s only player to record at least 20 steals and at least 20 blocks.

Opponents shot 9.4% under regular field goal percentages when defended by Jackson Jr. in December, which was the best-defended field goal percentage differential in the league. Jackson Jr. limited opponents to just 40.2% shooting last month.

Introducing your @Kia 𝗡𝗕𝗔 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵: 𝐉𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐍 𝐉𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐉𝐑.🌟🐻 📈 The only player to record at least 20 steals and at least 20 blocks in December. pic.twitter.com/4YQC9BYTfI — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 2, 2025

Eastern Conference: Mobley led the Cavs to the No. 1 defensive rating in the Eastern Conference at 106.2 as well as the best record in the East at 12-1.

The fourth-year pro was one of only three players in the East to average at least 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in December. Mobley ranked sixth in the East in blocks per game, notching five multi-block games and contested 10.0 shots per game in December, the third-most in the East.

Coaches of the Month

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault and Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson have been named the NBA Coaches of the Month for games in December.

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/3sTa7v1Sz1 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 2, 2025

Western Conference: In December, Daigneault led the Thunder, who are currently No. 1 in the Western Conference standings, to a 12-1 record. At 27-5, the Thunder are off to their best start since going 28-6 in 1997-98 when the team was still located in Seattle.

Eastern Conference: This marks Atkinson’s second time earning Coach of the Month honors in his career. He also won the award in October/November 2024. Atkinson led the Cavs to an Eastern Conference-best 12-1 (.923) record. It also marked the best win percentage in franchise history for the month of December.