Thunder-Cavs showdown a historic collison of winning streaks

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

Best in the Eastern Conference. Best in the Western Conference. The best shooting team in the NBA vs. the best defensive team in the NBA. A matchup like only two others in league history.

Clear the calendar for Wednesday night, when Oklahoma City goes to Cleveland (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Technically, any game between an East team and a West team is a potential NBA Finals preview — but this one certainly deserves that billing. A Thunder team on a 15-game winning streak, taking on a Cavaliers team on a 10-game winning streak (after having its own 15-game streak earlier this season).

“Every game is a challenge, and every game is an opportunity to get better,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “There’s a different challenge every single night in the NBA season. Every game tests you in different ways.”

🍿 THIS WEDNESDAY. MUST-SEE MATCHUP 🍿 ▪️ Top 2 teams in the NBA

▪️ First game in NBA history between a team on a 15-game winning streak (OKC) and a team on a 10-game winning streak (CLE)

▪️ Third time in league history that teams with a winning percentage of .850 or better will… pic.twitter.com/v0EHCZI14G — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2025

He’s not wrong. But his team is 30-5. Cleveland is an NBA-best 31-4. Combined, that’s 61-9. Every game might test these teams, sure, but the Thunder and Cavs are passing just about every one of those tests with flying colors.