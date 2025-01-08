Top Stories

What They're Saying: Thunder-Cavs has 'Game of the Year' feeling

Check out what people are saying about Wednesday's game (7 ET, ESPN)

NBA.com Staff

 

OKC vs Cleveland streaks collide

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

On Wednesday, the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-14), hosts the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5), in a game that some are billing as an NBA Finals preview.

The Thunder enter Wednesday’s game (7 ET, ESPN) riding a franchise record 15-game winning streak, while the Cavs are nearly as hot, boasting a 10-game streak of their own.

Check out what is being said about this epic midseason matchup:

HEADLINES:

PODCASTS:

SOCIAL CHATTER:

Related

Latest