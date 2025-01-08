What They're Saying: Thunder-Cavs has 'Game of the Year' feeling

On Wednesday, the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-14), hosts the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5), in a game that some are billing as an NBA Finals preview.
The Thunder enter Wednesday’s game (7 ET, ESPN) riding a franchise record 15-game winning streak, while the Cavs are nearly as hot, boasting a 10-game streak of their own.
Check out what is being said about this epic midseason matchup:
HEADLINES:
PODCASTS:
SOCIAL CHATTER:
The Cavaliers and Thunder are the first two teams in 53 YEARS to each have 30+ wins through 35 games in the same season.
Now, they go head-to-head. 🤯
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 8, 2025
"OKC is the best team in the NBA" 😳
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 8, 2025
NBA Finals matchup preview? 👀 🍿
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 8, 2025
Why Cavaliers vs. Thunder is historic matchup, and how a win can finally get Cleveland the respect it deserves
(By @sportsreiter)https://t.co/usX1lzSDiC
— CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) January 8, 2025
#Cavs and #Thunder is the first meeting between a team on a 15-game win streak & another on a 10-game win streak. It's the first ever interconference game between teams with a win percentage of .850 or higher this late into a season.

Get ur popcorn ready
Get ur popcorn readyhttps://t.co/e9QD3s4iEt
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 7, 2025
"There was a lot of questions on whether two big men could work in the modern NBA. … I think we proved everybody wrong." 😤
Jarrett Allen with @malika_andrews on the Cavs' record 31-4 start to their season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MLFPQBWYaP
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 7, 2025
🔥 The Cavs are undefeated against the West.
🔥 The Thunder are undefeated against the East.
Doesn't get better than this❗️
📺 Wednesday, 1/8 | 7 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/6uB8GLSxTC
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 7, 2025
The Thunder and Cavs are a combined 28-0 this season against teams with records below .500.
— Inside Hoops | NBA Basketball (@InsideHoops) January 7, 2025
Cavs have not lost to a Western Conference opponent.
Thunder have not lost to an Eastern Conference opponent.
Sign. Me. Up. https://t.co/jnDlEPSwZy
— Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) January 5, 2025
22 teams before this season have won 30 of their first 35 games.
19 of them made the conference finals.
13 won the title.
OKC and Cleveland have won 30 of their first 35 games.
— Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) January 6, 2025
The Cavs are currently on a 10-game winning streak 🔥
All 10 victories during this streak have been by double digits:
+10 vs. Hornets
+12 vs. Mavericks
+12 vs. Lakers
+18 vs. Warriors
+14 vs. Nuggets
+11 vs. Jazz
+27 vs. Sixers
+23 vs. Bucks
+29 vs. Nets
+10 vs. Wizards pic.twitter.com/N49puxzbGt
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 6, 2025
Better unit: Cavs offense or Thunder defense?
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 7, 2025