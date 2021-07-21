2021 NBA Finals

The Wrap: Full coverage from Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Catch up on all the highlights, analysis and postgame sound from Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

NBA.com Staff

Game Recap: Bucks 105, Suns 98

Game 6 Final Score: Bucks 105, Suns 98 | Series coverage

The Lede: Giannis Antetokounmpo turned in a game for the ages, tying the sixth highest scoring total in Finals history with 50 points — including 16 from the foul line on 17 attempts — to lead the Bucks to their first championship since 1971. Twenty of those points came in the third quarter, the highest single-quarter outburst in The Finals since Michael Jordan in 1993. Riding their superstar, the Bucks erased a five-point halftime deficit and held the Suns off late to avoid a winner-take-all Game 7 in Phoenix. The Greek Freak finished the series with averages of 35.2 points, 13.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 blocks, one of the best championship performances in NBA history and more than good enough to win the Bill Russell Finals MVP Award.

Game 6 Coverage:

Mini-Movie: Bucks close out Suns in Game 6

Video Recap

Game 6 Recap & Box Score

Video Box Score | Shot charts

Analysis:

Powell: Antetokounmpo saves best for last, carries Bucks to historic title

5 things we learned from Bucks’ championship run

24 Thoughts on Game 6

The Finals Stat: Giannis, Bucks dominate inside

Finals MVP Ladder: Giannis caps dominant series with trophy 

• Key stats, facts to know from Bucks’ championship run

NBA Twitter reacts to Bucks winning title

Paul’s feel-good Finals story ends in frustration

Giannis turns in performance for the ages with 50 points in Game 6.

NBA TV:

Giannis cements legacy with stunning Finals performance

Bucks end 50-year championship drought

Middleton proves to be able wingman in The Finals

Holiday stuffs stat sheet despite off shooting night

Victorious Bucks take their champagne shower

Suns’ run comes to unceremonious end

Williams to Bucks: ‘You made me a better coach’

Finals Film Room:

>> Bucks close out

>> Paul re-discovers mid-range game

>> Bucks lock down Suns in 2nd half

>> Middleton delivers in crunch time

Top Plays & Highlights:

Ultimate Highlight: Giannis wins Finals MVP

• Ultimate Highlight: Bucks win 1st title in 50 years

Top 5 Plays from Game 6

The Fast Break

Nightly Notable: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Split-Screen at the Buzzer: GoPro camera and Bucks radio call

Giannis Antetokounmpo after winning title: 'This is an addictive feeling'

Postgame News Conferences & Interviews:

Giannis: ‘It’s an amazing feeling’

Giannis: ‘We did it the hard way’

Middleton: ‘It took everything out of us’

Lopez: Giannis ‘completely awe-inspiring

Budenholzer: Giannis’ performance ‘off the charts’

Paul: ‘Time to go back to work’

Booker: ‘We want to win a championship’

