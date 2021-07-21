The Wrap: Full coverage from Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Game 6 Final Score: Bucks 105, Suns 98 | Series coverage

The Lede: Giannis Antetokounmpo turned in a game for the ages, tying the sixth highest scoring total in Finals history with 50 points — including 16 from the foul line on 17 attempts — to lead the Bucks to their first championship since 1971. Twenty of those points came in the third quarter, the highest single-quarter outburst in The Finals since Michael Jordan in 1993. Riding their superstar, the Bucks erased a five-point halftime deficit and held the Suns off late to avoid a winner-take-all Game 7 in Phoenix. The Greek Freak finished the series with averages of 35.2 points, 13.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 blocks, one of the best championship performances in NBA history and more than good enough to win the Bill Russell Finals MVP Award.



