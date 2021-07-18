2021 NBA Finals

The Wrap: Full coverage from Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Catch up on all the highlights, analysis and postgame sound from Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

From NBA.com Staff

Game Recap: Bucks 123, Suns 119

Game 5 Final Score: Bucks 123, Suns 119 | Series coverage

The Lede: The Bucks weren’t about to let an early 16-point hole get them down, as they scorched the nets for 43 points in the 2nd quarter to take a 64-61 halftime lead. Milwaukee maintained that momentum and held off the Suns’ late push in the 4th quarter for a 123-119 Game 5 victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 88 points, with Holiday’s steal and alley-oop to Antetokounmpo for a massive dunk all but sealed the game and put the Bucks just 1 win from their first NBA title since 1971.

Game 5 Coverage:

Video Recap

Game 5 Recap & Box Score

Video Box Score | Shot charts

Analysis:

24 Thoughts on Game 5

Powell: Holiday’s two-way masterpiece lifts Bucks to championship precipice

Finals MVP Ladder: Bucks’ star trio steps up

5 things we learned from Game 5

NBA TV:

Giannis' will to win shining bright in The Finals

NBA TV's Steve Smith and Isiah Thomas break down the offensive adjustments made by Mike Budenholzer utilizing Giannis Antetokounmpo in different ways.

How one rebound helped decide Game 5

Antetokounmpo’s will to win shining bright in The Finals

Holiday’s offense becoming problem for Suns

Smith: ‘Both coaches are shrinking the guys they’re going to play’

Top Plays & Highlights:

All-Angles: Holiday's clutch steal leads to Giannis' slam

Ultimate Highlight: Bucks claim crucial Game 5 for 3-2 lead

Top 5 Plays from Game 5

The Fast Break

Nightly Notable: Giannis Antetokounmpo

All-Angles: Holiday’s steal leads to amazing game-sealing lob to Giannis

Postgame News Conferences & Interviews:

Ayton: ‘Can’t shy away from what got us here’

Paul: ‘We knew this wouldn’t be easy’

Holiday on alley-oop to Giannis: ‘Threw it high as I could’

Connaughton on Holiday’s steal: ‘We’re built on defense’

Ayton: ‘Can’t shy away from what got us here’

Budenholzer: Jrue’s intensity on defense is why he’s a good fit

Williams on Game 6: ‘It boils down to getting it done’

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.