2021 NBA Finals
The Wrap: Full coverage from Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals
Catch up on all the highlights, analysis and postgame sound from Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals.
From NBA.com Staff
Game 5 Final Score: Bucks 123, Suns 119 | Series coverage
The Lede: The Bucks weren’t about to let an early 16-point hole get them down, as they scorched the nets for 43 points in the 2nd quarter to take a 64-61 halftime lead. Milwaukee maintained that momentum and held off the Suns’ late push in the 4th quarter for a 123-119 Game 5 victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 88 points, with Holiday’s steal and alley-oop to Antetokounmpo for a massive dunk all but sealed the game and put the Bucks just 1 win from their first NBA title since 1971.
Game 5 Coverage:
• Video Box Score | Shot charts
Analysis:
• Powell: Holiday’s two-way masterpiece lifts Bucks to championship precipice
• Finals MVP Ladder: Bucks’ star trio steps up
• 5 things we learned from Game 5
NBA TV:
• How one rebound helped decide Game 5
• Antetokounmpo’s will to win shining bright in The Finals
• Holiday’s offense becoming problem for Suns
• Smith: ‘Both coaches are shrinking the guys they’re going to play’
Top Plays & Highlights:
• Ultimate Highlight: Bucks claim crucial Game 5 for 3-2 lead
• Nightly Notable: Giannis Antetokounmpo
• All-Angles: Holiday’s steal leads to amazing game-sealing lob to Giannis
Postgame News Conferences & Interviews:
• Paul: ‘We knew this wouldn’t be easy’
• Holiday on alley-oop to Giannis: ‘Threw it high as I could’
• Connaughton on Holiday’s steal: ‘We’re built on defense’
• Ayton: ‘Can’t shy away from what got us here’
• Budenholzer: Jrue’s intensity on defense is why he’s a good fit