The Wrap: Full coverage from Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Game Recap: Bucks 123, Suns 119

Game 5 Final Score: Bucks 123, Suns 119 | Series coverage

The Lede: The Bucks weren’t about to let an early 16-point hole get them down, as they scorched the nets for 43 points in the 2nd quarter to take a 64-61 halftime lead. Milwaukee maintained that momentum and held off the Suns’ late push in the 4th quarter for a 123-119 Game 5 victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 88 points, with Holiday’s steal and alley-oop to Antetokounmpo for a massive dunk all but sealed the game and put the Bucks just 1 win from their first NBA title since 1971.

Game 5 Coverage:

• Video Recap

• Game 5 Recap & Box Score

• Video Box Score | Shot charts

Analysis:

• 24 Thoughts on Game 5

• Powell: Holiday’s two-way masterpiece lifts Bucks to championship precipice

• Finals MVP Ladder: Bucks’ star trio steps up

• 5 things we learned from Game 5

NBA TV:

Giannis' will to win shining bright in The Finals

• How one rebound helped decide Game 5

• Antetokounmpo’s will to win shining bright in The Finals

• Holiday’s offense becoming problem for Suns

• Smith: ‘Both coaches are shrinking the guys they’re going to play’

Top Plays & Highlights:

All-Angles: Holiday's clutch steal leads to Giannis' slam

• Ultimate Highlight: Bucks claim crucial Game 5 for 3-2 lead

• Top 5 Plays from Game 5

• The Fast Break

• Nightly Notable: Giannis Antetokounmpo

• All-Angles: Holiday’s steal leads to amazing game-sealing lob to Giannis

Postgame News Conferences & Interviews:

Ayton: ‘Can’t shy away from what got us here’

• Paul: ‘We knew this wouldn’t be easy’

• Holiday on alley-oop to Giannis: ‘Threw it high as I could’

• Connaughton on Holiday’s steal: ‘We’re built on defense’

• Ayton: ‘Can’t shy away from what got us here’

• Budenholzer: Jrue’s intensity on defense is why he’s a good fit

• Williams on Game 6: ‘It boils down to getting it done’