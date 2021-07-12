The Wrap: Full coverage from Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Game 3 Final Score: Bucks 120, Suns 100 | Series coverage

The Lede: Milwaukee had waited nearly 50 years to taste another victory in The Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo ensured it happened with his second straight 40-point, 10-rebound performance on the NBA’s ultimate stage, a feat only previously accomplished by Shaquille O’Neal. The former two-time Kia MVP led the Bucks’ charge in the paint on one end while disrupting Phoenix’s offense on the other, especially in a second-quarter stretch that saw Milwaukee outscore the Suns 30-9. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton combined for 39 points on 50% shooting, while Suns All-Star Devin Booker struggled en route to just 10 points before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. The series is now a 2-1 affair with a pivotal Game 4 coming up on Wednesday (9 ET, ABC).

