The Wrap: Full coverage from Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Game 3 Final Score: Bucks 120, Suns 100 | Series coverage

The Lede: Milwaukee had waited nearly 50 years to taste another victory in The Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo  ensured it happened with his second straight 40-point, 10-rebound performance on the NBA’s ultimate stage, a feat only previously accomplished by Shaquille O’Neal. The former two-time Kia MVP led the Bucks’ charge in the paint on one end while disrupting Phoenix’s offense on the other, especially in a second-quarter stretch that saw Milwaukee outscore the Suns 30-9. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton combined for 39 points on 50% shooting, while Suns All-Star Devin Booker struggled en route to just 10 points before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. The series is now a 2-1 affair with a pivotal Game 4 coming up on Wednesday (9 ET, ABC).

Game 3 Coverage:

Video Recap

Game 3 Recap & Box Score

Video Box Score | Shot charts

Analysis:

24 Thoughts on Game 3

5 things we learned from Game 3 of The Finals

Inside the Box Score: Deep stats from Game 3

Powell: Bucks play to strengths, climb back in Finals

Giannis makes history with back-to-back 40-10 games

Foul trouble limits Ayton in Game 3

NBA TV:

Jrue Holiday's Game 3 turnaround gives Milwaukee new hope in the Finals.

Bucks see Holiday they need in Game 3

Middleton gets back on track on both ends

How can Booker bounce back?

Ayton stays aggressive in defeat

Who has edge heading into Game 4?

Top Plays & Highlights:

Ultimate Highlight: Bucks pick up win to tighten series

Ultimate Highlight: Bucks rebound for Game 3 victory

Full Focus: Bucks’ 3rd quarter seals Game 3 win

Top 5 Plays from Game 3

The Fast Break

Nightly Notable: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Must-See: Johnson prints poster on Tucker

Holiday, Middleton combine for 39 points

Giannis takes over in 3rd quarter again

Postgame News Conferences & Interviews:

Bobby Portis touches on a big Game 3 win, the energy fans give him and Giannis' stellar performance in a pivotal game.

Giannis: ‘I’m trying to enjoy every single moment’

Portis: ‘We’re trying to blow the gas tank out’

Giannis: ‘It’s all mental right now’

