2021 NBA Finals
The Wrap: Full coverage from Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals
Catch up on all the highlights, analysis and postgame sound from Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals.
From NBA.com Staff
Game 3 Final Score: Bucks 120, Suns 100 | Series coverage
The Lede: Milwaukee had waited nearly 50 years to taste another victory in The Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo ensured it happened with his second straight 40-point, 10-rebound performance on the NBA’s ultimate stage, a feat only previously accomplished by Shaquille O’Neal. The former two-time Kia MVP led the Bucks’ charge in the paint on one end while disrupting Phoenix’s offense on the other, especially in a second-quarter stretch that saw Milwaukee outscore the Suns 30-9. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton combined for 39 points on 50% shooting, while Suns All-Star Devin Booker struggled en route to just 10 points before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. The series is now a 2-1 affair with a pivotal Game 4 coming up on Wednesday (9 ET, ABC).
Game 3 Coverage:
• Video Box Score | Shot charts
Analysis:
• 5 things we learned from Game 3 of The Finals
• Inside the Box Score: Deep stats from Game 3
• Powell: Bucks play to strengths, climb back in Finals
• Giannis makes history with back-to-back 40-10 games
• Foul trouble limits Ayton in Game 3
NBA TV:
• Bucks see Holiday they need in Game 3
• Middleton gets back on track on both ends
• Ayton stays aggressive in defeat
• Who has edge heading into Game 4?
Top Plays & Highlights:
• Ultimate Highlight: Bucks rebound for Game 3 victory
• Full Focus: Bucks’ 3rd quarter seals Game 3 win
• Nightly Notable: Giannis Antetokounmpo
• Must-See: Johnson prints poster on Tucker
• Holiday, Middleton combine for 39 points
• Giannis takes over in 3rd quarter again
Postgame News Conferences & Interviews:
• Giannis: ‘I’m trying to enjoy every single moment’
• Portis: ‘We’re trying to blow the gas tank out’