The Wrap: Full coverage from Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Game Recap: Bucks 109, Suns 103

Game 4 Final Score: Bucks 109, Suns 103 | Series coverage

The Lede: Khris Middleton’s big finish means these NBA Finals are just getting started. Middleton scored 40 points, including 10 straight for the Milwaukee Bucks down the stretch to send them past the Phoenix Suns 109-103 on Wednesday night to tie the series 2-2. Middleton’s hot hand and a big block from Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks their second straight victory in the first close game of the series. Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. His streak of 40-point games ended at two but the only number that matters for the Bucks is on the series scoreboard. Devin Booker scored 42 points for the Suns, but his foul trouble cost them a chance to build a big lead in the second half. Chris Paul struggled through a 5-for-13 night, finishing with 10 points and five turnovers. Game 5 is Saturday night (9 ET, ABC) in Phoenix.
