24 Thoughts on Game 5 of 2021 NBA Finals

After both teams held serve at home through the first four games, the 2021 NBA Finals returns to Phoenix tied at 2-2 for an absolutely crucial Game 5. This is the 30th NBA Finals that has been tied at 2-2 through four games; the team that wins Game 5 has gone on to win the series 72.4% of the time (21-8). Will the Suns protect home court again, or will the Bucks bring the momentum from winning the past two games in Milwaukee and steal a game on the road?

1 — LeBron James is in the house (now known as the Footprint Center) for Game 5. He’s got the No. 1 movie in the country with Space Jam: A New Legacy having a huge opening weekend, and now a courtside seat to support Chris Paul at his first NBA Finals.

Adele and LeBron James are among those at Game 5 tonight, the NBA tells us. Hello. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 18, 2021

👑 LeBron is in the building 👑 pic.twitter.com/VwkkVb01vo — ESPN (@espn) July 18, 2021

2 — The Bucks have four turnovers in the first 4 1/2 minutes; they had five for all of Game 4. Last turnover leads to a Jae Crowder fast-break dunk and a five-point lead (14-9) for the Suns. Timeout Bucks. Crowder with eight early points — he hit first two 3-pointers and this dunk.

And now the big-time DUNK from Jae Crowder! 💥 He's 3-3.. #NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/KV07qIt63f — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

3 — Suns come out on fire, they’ve now made 10 straight shots and are shooting 83.3% (10-12) in the quarter.

🚨 The @Suns have made 10 straight shots! 🚨#NBAFinals on ABC — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

Turnover by the Bucks, a foul in the backcourt is not heard, so Devin Booker continues on the break and dunk while being fouled by Giannis. Dunk doesn’t count, but it’s incredible nonetheless.

Unreal Book dunk through Giannis' contact but it didn't count 😱 pic.twitter.com/8FvnMqnwCF — ESPN (@espn) July 18, 2021

That’s Milwaukee’s fifth turnover of the game with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter, already matching their entire Game 4 total.

4 — Props to the fan counting the $100 bills as part of the Giannis free throw count chant.

A Suns fans is counting $100s during Giannis' free throws 😆💵 pic.twitter.com/4Ff00nRkBl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 18, 2021

Suns fans rising quickly up the leaderboard of fanbases I respect, but also kinda fear — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 18, 2021

man in the crowd brought the whole stimmy to the game — jason c. (@netw3rk) July 18, 2021

Suns cash fan came prepared to count up to 15 on Giannis if necessary — J.A. Adande (@jadande) July 18, 2021

5 — Suns have doubled up the Bucks 32-16 with just under three minutes left in the opening quarter. Phoenix is shooting 80% (12-15, 4-5) from the field and from 3-point range, has made all four free throws. Bucks with six turnovers leading to 11 Suns points.

12-15 from the field.

23-7 run. The @Suns have the building ROCKING in Game 5! #ThatsGame #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV on ABC pic.twitter.com/q2XapZoFz0 — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

6 — First quarter comes to an end with Suns leading 37-21 (their biggest lead since Game 1). What a first punch by the Suns back at home. Phoenix is shooting 73.7% (14-19 FGs), has missed only one 3-pointer in six attempts, and made all four free throws.

The Suns made 11 straight FG in the 1st quarter of Game 5 vs the Bucks. That's tied for the longest streak in a Finals game over the last 20 years (Lakers in Game 5 of 2020 Finals) h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/8fDYTUKOIa — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 18, 2021

Devin Booker's 11 points highlight the @Suns HUGE first quarter! They lead 37-21 in Game 5 on ABC. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/8t4VUpx4mA — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

Home-court advantage meant less this season than any previous NBA season … until the NBA Finals. In full, loud buildings, home-court advantage seems to matter again. The Suns just shot 14-for-19 in the first quarter of Game 5. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 18, 2021

Booker leads all scores with 11 points (5-9 FG), while Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton have eight apiece for Phoenix. Giannis with eight points to lead the Bucks, while Game 4 hero Khris Middleton has come out cold (3 points on 1-7 FG).

7 — Bucks open the second quarter with an 11-3 run to cut the Suns lead in half, 40-32, with 9:31 to play and forces a Suns timeout

A corner 3 from Portis cuts the lead to five — all of this run is coming without Giannis on the court.

Bucks run is up to 16-3 to open the second quarter — remember the winner of the second quarter has won every game of this series.

The @Bucks on a 16-3 run! It's a 3-point game on ABC.#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

8 — Holiday with 14 points already with over eight minutes to play in the second quarter — he had 13 in all of Game 4. While Game 4 was the Khris Middleton game, could Game 5 be …

Connaughton ties it with his 3rd 3-pointer of the game in as many attempts.

9 — Bobby Portis making a big impact off the bench. first an old-fashioned 3-point play, then his corner 3 off the feed from Giannis (his third assist on a corner 3 so far this game) to give the Bucks the lead with 5:45 to play.

TOUGH And-1 from Bobby Portis. 😤@Bucks have stormed back to take a 50-49 lead.. #NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/HTm3zmbc7b — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

It’s now 29-12 Bucks in the second quarter. What a turnaround!

The Bucks have opened the second quarter outscoring the Suns 29-12. Jrue Holiday has had a fantastic game, already up to 13 points and 5 assists, while both Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton have nine points off the bench. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 18, 2021

10 — Bucks going big with lineup of Brook Lopez, Giannis, Portis, Middleton and PJ Tucker.

The Bucks lineup right now pic.twitter.com/kNUKYrvjpS — Boring Dot Com (@ringernba) July 18, 2021

I went ahead and checked and this was the first time that lineup has shared the court all season.

11 — Pretty good company to join for Giannis and Middleton:

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton join Dwyane Wade and LeBron James in 2012 as the only pair of teammates to each have 500 points and 100 assists in a single postseason. pic.twitter.com/IKLHC0DinT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 18, 2021

Speaking of good company … Chris Paul is up to six assists on the night to climb to seventh place on the all-time playoff list as he passed a pair of legends: Steve Nash and Larry Bird.

12 — Jrue Holiday is on fire — he’s up to 18 points and seven assists in first half, his 3-pointer with 1:25 to play puts the Bucks back on top 60-59. Holiday has scored 14 of his 18 points in the second quarter.

Bucks have completely flipped the script from the first quarter to the second, and most impressively, they’ve done most of that damage without Giannis’ scoring.

Giannis played only 18 minutes in the first half. Bucks going on a huge run without him was absolutely massive. He should be pretty fresh for the fourth. (Chris Paul is also weirdly only at 15 minutes) — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) July 18, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores his first point of the second quarter on a free throw with 51.2 seconds to go. The Bucks have outscored the Suns 42-22 so far in the second. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 18, 2021

13 — At the half, the Bucks lead 64-61 as they outscore the Suns 43-24 in the second.

The @Bucks trailed by 16 after 1Q.. they now lead Phoenix 64-61 at halftime of Game 5 on ABC! Jrue: 18 PTS (14 in 2Q), 7 AST

Book: 15 PTS#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV pic.twitter.com/MNiIgz1xxP — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

Jrue Holiday's 14 PTS (6-7 FGM) and 5 AST in the 2nd quarter help the @Bucks come back from 16 down to lead at halftime on ABC!#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV pic.twitter.com/7DMDkhh8HQ — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

Bucks win the second quarter, will the series trend continue to play out?

Game 1: PHX +4 2nd Qtr, PHX +13 Final

Game 2: PHX +14 2nd Qtr, PHX +10 Final

Game 3: MIL +18 2nd Qtr, MIL +20 Final

Game 4: MIL +3 2nd Qtr, MIL +6 Final

Game 5: MIL +19 2nd Qtr, ??? Final

This is the fourth time in #NBAFinals history there's been a game with two quarters where a team outscored the other by at least 16 points pic.twitter.com/nzsdhMfzeA — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) July 18, 2021

The Bucks 43 points in the 2nd quarter are the most by a team in a quarter of the Finals since the Cavaliers scored 49 in the 1st quarter against the Warriors in 2017. It’s tied for the most in a Finals quarter on the road all time. pic.twitter.com/UZAtlSOadQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 18, 2021

14 — Both teams are shooting the lights out tonight: 60% (33-55 FGs) for the Bucks, 54.5% (30-55) for the Suns early in the third quarter.

Devin Booker tough pull-up.. got it. He's 5-5 in the 3Q 😳#NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/s0YqgNNXSR — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

The three U.S. Olympians in this game have been fantastic. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 18, 2021

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday vs. Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/trWYlqE5F0 — Boring Dot Com (@ringernba) July 18, 2021

15 — Giannis is up to six assists as we near the midpoint of the third quarter; he led all players in Game 4 with eight dimes.

Giannis can still score as well — puts a spin move on Ayton, pulls up for the hook in the lane that drops to give the Bucks a 10-point lead with 5:42 left in the third.

Jrue with the strip at midcourt.

Pull-up 3 in transition.. money. Jrue Holiday making PLAYS in Game 5.@Bucks open up a 10-point lead.. #NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/h7e1ECxwCl — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

This steal and 3-pointer sums up Jrue Holiday's incredible Game 5 pic.twitter.com/WegCHeaqSV — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 18, 2021

16 — Giannis (20), Middleton (20) and Holiday (23) all at 20-plus points and still more than three minutes left in the quarter. It’s the first time all three have scored 20 in the same game in The Finals, and only the third time this postseason (June 17 vs BKN, May 22 vs MIA).

Bucks have three starters with 20+ points. First time this series that’s happened for Milwaukee Holiday 23

Giannis 20

Middleton 20 — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) July 18, 2021

Giannis handles into the J.. @Bucks rolling in the 3Q on ABC!#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV pic.twitter.com/rkZOIeZhF2 — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

Bucks had 16 points with nine minutes gone by in the first quarter, when they were down 32-16. They’ve scored 78 points in the last 24 minutes. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 18, 2021

17 — Jrue Holiday is doing it all for the Bucks as Milwaukee takes a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.

He’s up to 25 points on 11-15 FGs, 3-5 3Ps to go with 11 assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block. This is his third career playoff game with at least 25 points and 11 assists … and there’s still a quarter to play.

Jrue Holiday is picking a heck of a time to have the game of his life. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 18, 2021

Jrue Holiday has 25 PTS, 11 AST through 3Q.. @Bucks up 10 entering the 4Q of Game 5 on ABC.#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV pic.twitter.com/6uygQiRqA1 — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

The turnaround in this game is just remarkable.

Update: since the start of the second quarter, the Bucks: – have shot 32-for-45 from the field, and 10-for-17 from 3. – have outscored the Suns 79-53. For the game, the Bucks have won the 28 non-Jeff Teague minutes by 21 points. After 3: Bucks 100, Suns 90. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 18, 2021

18 — Devin Booker doing his best to keep the Suns in this. He’s got 33 points on 14-for-26 shooting with 9:55 to play. He’s the only Sun with a positive plus/minus (+6).

With his 10th 30-point game this postseason, Devin Booker joins Rick Barry (11 in 1967) as the only players to have 10+ 30-point games in their first career postseason in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/RvTRq2s911 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 18, 2021

19 — Bridges and Paul with back to back 3-pointers to cut the lead to eight points and force a Bucks timeout with 7:48 to play. The 3-point shooting in this game has been unreal. Suns are now 10-16 (62.5%), Bucks are 13-27 (48.1%) from beyond the arc.

20 — Giannis’ layup and-1 with 6:25 to play (he makes the FT) pushes the Bucks’ lead back to 11. Giannis is up to 29 to lead Milwaukee, while Holiday has 27 and Middleton has 22.

Milwaukee’s Big 3 tonight: HUGE — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 18, 2021

The Suns hit another 3-pointer to put it back to eight. Can the Bucks continue to answer and prevent a burst from the Suns that will get this crowd exploding?

Every starter in this game is shooting 50 percent or better. The Suns are down 8 despite shooting 64.7 percent from 3. Join us for the postgame party on YouTube. – Dan — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) July 18, 2021

21 — CP3 vs. Giannis, Paul’s fadeaway jumper in the lane drops to cut the lead to six. Paul now with 16 points, 10 assists and only one turnover for the game.

After a Giannis free throw, both teams miss on scoring opportunities before Khris Middleton hits a mid-range jumper and is fouled by Jae Crowder for the and-1. He sinks the free throw to push lead back to 10 with 3:20 to play.

22 — Chris Paul and the Suns are not going quietly to a 3-2 deficit. Paul hits another 3 (giving him eight points in the quarter) to cut lead to seven, then after a Bucks turnover, Paul finds Ayton in the lane for a trip to the FT line to cut the lead to five.

Now its Middleton and Booker going back-and-forth. Step back 3 from Middleton is good. Driving layup by Booker is good. Booker strips Middleton on a drive, but Bucks keep the ball, Middleton misses a long 2-pointer and Booker responds with a 3 against a good contest from Jrue Holiday to make it a three-point game with under 90 seconds to play.

"Booker comes to the ball, fires a 3.. BANG!" He's got 40 for the 2nd-straight game.. @Suns down 3 with 1:09 left!#NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/XxuxbiuwTK — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

23 — Giannis headed to the line for the most clutch free throws of his career. His team up three and just 1:09 from a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals with Game 6 back at home. Can he make it a two possession game?

First one rolls off the rim. Timeout Suns.

It’s deafening in here. What a game. — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) July 18, 2021

Second one rims out. Suns ball!

Paul drives, hits the layup to make it a one-point game with 55 seconds left — it’s up to a 12-3 run by the Suns. Can they pull off a miracle comeback?!

Chris Paul is gutting out the most important quarter of his life right now — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) July 18, 2021

A second straight incredible game in this series!

24 — Holiday misses a floater before the shot clock expires, Suns grab the rebound, down by three and do not use a timeout. Booker drives against Tucker, Giannis steps up to double, Holiday steps down from guarding Paul to triple-team Booker and Holiday reaches in and strips the ball. A fast break for the Bucks and Holiday does not pull the ball out and force the Suns to foul. Instead he finds a streaking Giannis for an alley-oop dunk and-1. What a sequence for the Bucks!!

JRUE HOLIDAY STRIPS IT, PUSHES IT AND LOBS IT UP TO GIANNIS 🤯🤯🤯 Bucks up 3 with 13.5 left on ABC — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

The audacity of throwing a lob with 15 seconds left in a one-point Finals game — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) July 18, 2021

Championship play from Jrue Holiday. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 18, 2021

Bucks up three with 13.5 seconds to play and Giannis back at the free-throw line. He misses again (4-for-11 on the night), but is able to back tap the offensive rebound back to Middleton, who is fouled with 9.8 second left and splits the pair to make it a two possession game.

Suns come out of the timeout with a long 2-point shot by Booker that misses, after a scramble for the rebound, the clock expires as Paul attempts a three that would have not have changed the outcome.

Bucks win 123-119 to take a 3-2 lead back to Milwaukee, with a chance to close it out on their home court on Tuesday night. What a game!

Put this in the Louvre 😍 pic.twitter.com/oHOduHwPGj — Boring Dot Com (@ringernba) July 18, 2021

What a performance in Game 5 from the Bucks' trio ‼️ pic.twitter.com/wYSBvpUl04 — ESPN (@espn) July 18, 2021