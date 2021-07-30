2021 NBA Draft

Thunder acquire No. 32 pick Jeremiah Robinson-Earl from Knicks

The Knicks receive Rokas Jokubaitis of Lithuiana and Miles McBride in the exchange.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of Villanova from the New York Knicks. In exchange, the Knicks receive the 34th pick Rokas Jokubaitis of Lithuania and the 36th pick Miles McBride of West Virginia.

Robinson-Earl averaged 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 34.4 minutes per game last season, leading Villanova in scoring and rebounding.

“The Thunder are lucky to be getting a high-character, hard working young man,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said on Twitter. “Jeremiah is ready to compete at the next level in the NBA.”

McBride, is a strong defensive guard who also led the Big 12 last season with two 30-point games. He was in the league’s top five in scoring, assists and steals as a sophomore.

