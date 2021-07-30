Clippers land No. 33 pick Jason Preston in trade with Magic

The LA Clippers have acquired the draft rights to guard Jason Preston, the 33rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, from the Orlando Magic in exchange for the Detroit Pistons 2026 second-round selection and cash considerations.

“Jason is an outstanding playmaker and passer with terrific vision and an advanced feel for the game,” said Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. “He stood out to us as a selfless teammate who makes those around him better. We think our group will enjoy playing with him.”

🚨 We have acquired a future second-round draft pick (2026 via Detroit) and cash considerations from the L.A. Clippers in exchange for the draft rights to Jason Preston (33rd overall pick). 🚨#MagicDraft x @AdventHealth pic.twitter.com/itwN4sQKhq — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 30, 2021

Preston averaged 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists (fifth highest in the country) during his junior season at Ohio University. The 6-foot-4 guard finished first on his team in points per game, minutes per game, assists per game and second in rebounds per game.

During the 2020-21 season, Preston led the Bobcats to a MAC Tournament championship, where he won the MAC Tournament MVP and a spot on the All-MAC Tournament team after posting 22.7 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 65.1 percent from the field. Preston is the first player selected in the NBA Draft out of Ohio University since 2003. The Orlando, Fla., native was also named to the 2020-21 All-MAC First Team, the 2019-20 All-MAC Second Team and the 2018-19 MAC All-Freshman First Team.

WOWWWWWW IM A CLIPPER!!! MANNN THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE — Jason Preston (@Treballjay11) July 30, 2021

Preston, who averaged just 2 points per game in high school, transformed into one of the most versatile guards in the NCAA during his junior season.

