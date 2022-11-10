Top Stories

Suns' Chris Paul (heel) out against Timberwolves

Veteran guard Chris Paul, who suffered his injury in Monday's road loss to Philadelphia, misses his 1st game of the season.

From NBA.com News Services

Chris Paul sits out Wednesday against Minnesota, marking the 1st game he has missed this season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns missed Wednesday’s game at Minnesota due to right heel soreness.

Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday’s game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88, their second loss in three games.

“Chris has pain like six, seven on a scale of 10, he plays,” Williams said. “It’s about us protecting him from himself. It’s also a way to give his body some rest.”

The 37-year-old Paul misses his first game of the season for the Suns. He’s averaging 9.5 points and 9.4 assists this season.

Cameron Payne started in Paul’s place. Playing a season-high 27:43 against the 76ers, Payne finished with 14 points and five assists.

Phoenix forward Cameron Johnson also missed his third straight game with a right meniscus tear.

