Suns center Deandre Ayton out at least 1 week with sprained left ankle

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will be sidelined for at least one week because of a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Saturday.

Ayton hurt his ankle in the first quarter of Friday’s win against the New Orleans Pelicans when he stepped on the foot of Jonas Valanciunas. He got up and walked to the bench, but headed to the locker room a few minutes later.

The former No. 1 overall pick played seven minutes before being replaced by Bismack Biyombo, who finished with 11 points and 13 boards in the victory.

Ayton, 24, is averaging 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds through fives games this season. He entered free agency last offseason and ultimately remained with Phoenix after the team matched a four-year, $133 million offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers.

The Suns are 4-1 to start the season.