Top Stories

Suns center Deandre Ayton out at least 1 week with sprained left ankle

Phoenix will be without its starting center for a few games as he deals with a sprained ankle.

From NBA.com News Services

ayton injury

Deandre Ayton will miss time due to a sprained ankle.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will be sidelined for at least one week because of a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Saturday.

Ayton hurt his ankle in the first quarter of Friday’s win against the New Orleans Pelicans when he stepped on the foot of Jonas Valanciunas. He got up and walked to the bench, but headed to the locker room a few minutes later.

The former No. 1 overall pick played seven minutes before being replaced by Bismack Biyombo, who finished with 11 points and 13 boards in the victory.

Ayton, 24, is averaging 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds through fives games this season. He entered free agency last offseason and ultimately remained with Phoenix after the team matched a four-year, $133 million offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers.

The Suns are 4-1 to start the season.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.