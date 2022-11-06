Top Stories

Suns' Cameron Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee

Phoenix's 4th-year forward suffered the injury during the 1st quarter of Friday's game against Portland.

From NBA.com News Services

The Suns will be without versatile Cam Johnson for the foreseeable future.

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will undergo surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said Sunday. Johnson suffered the knee injury in Friday’s game against the Blazers, in which the Suns lost 108-106. Per the team, there is no timetable for his return.

 

Johnson left the game and did not return after landing awkwardly while trying to plant his foot and run in the other direction.

“He’s a starter for us, so that’s always a tough blow,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “That happens throughout the season. You just have to make your adjustments.”

A significant loss for the Suns, who are off to another hot start (7-2) this season. Johnson has been a key contributor over the past few years and was promoted to a starter for the first time this season.  He’s averaging a career-high 13 points and scored a season-best 29 points earlier this week in a win over the Timberwolves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

