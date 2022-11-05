Top Stories

Horry Scale: Jerami Grant's looping baseline jumper beats Suns

Grant hits the game-winner off a timeout inbounds play, delivering Portland to the 108-106 victory.

From NBA.com Staff

Jerami Grant beats Phoenix at the buzzer from 13 feet.

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.

* * *

GAME SITUATION: The first GWBB of 2022-23 caps a modest Portland rally in the final minute, with Jusuf Nurkic’s putback tying the score at 106-106 before Jerami Grant, following a turnover by Phoenix All-Star Devin Booker with one second remaining, hit from 13 feet on the baseline for the two-point victory.

DIFFICULTY: Inbounding with one second left, Justise Winslow — who put up a very solid 12/9/9 — found Grant on the opposite baseline with a crosscourt pass that hung tantalizingly in the air, just waiting for a Suns defender to swoop in and steal it. None did, allowing Grant to catch, step back — or travel, from Phoenix’s perspective — and hit the fading, quick-release jumper as time expired. Quite fittingly, it was Booker, whose violation on Phoenix’s final possession preceding the winner, was the closest Suns defender with an ineffective closeout after Grant was able to shake free of Deandre Ayton on the pass.

CELEBRATION: The usual mob-the-teammate stuff. But it was certainly cool to see the injured Damian Lillard, maker of so many clutch shots of his own over the years, on hand to celebrate somebody else in Blazers red-and-black to do the heavy lifting for a change.

GRADE: Absolutely every win the surprising Blazers (now 6-2) can get as Lillard’s balky calf mends is gravy. Given the circumstances, blowing a 15-point lead in the third quarter and recovering to beat a quality opponent on the road, the Blazers deserve an extra helping. At the same time, it’s barely November. Three Horrys.

