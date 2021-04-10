Top Stories
Patrick Beverley undergoes surgery for broken hand, out at least 3-4 weeks
From NBA.com News Services
Much of the Clippers’ late postseason push will be made without their starting point guard. The team announced on Friday that Patrick Beverley underwent surgery for a fractured bone in his left hand. There is not timetable for his return, and he will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.
Now in his fourth season with the Clippers, Beverley is averaging 8.0 points while shooting 41.6% from 3-point range. With Beverley unavailable, the Clippers are expected to rely more on recently acquired veteran point guard Rajon Rondo as well as Reggie Jackson.