Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract

The four-time All-Star has agreed to a deal with the Clippers.

Official release

DeMarcus Cousins averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds 25 games with the Rockets this season.

The LA Clippers announced that the team has signed center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract.

Cousins, 30, holds career averages of 20.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 590 appearances with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. The 6-foot-10 center is one of 11 players in NBA history to average at least 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Originally the fifth overall selection in the 2010 NBA Draft, Cousins is a four-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA Second Team member, and an Olympic Gold Medalist with Team USA.

A native of Mobile, Ala., Cousins appeared in 25 games for the Rockets this season and averaged 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 20.2 minutes.

