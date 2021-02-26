Six Raptors coaches, including Nick Nurse, out due to health and safety protocols

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse will not be on the bench for the team’s game Friday against the Houston Rockets (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass), the team announced. Nurse is one of six Toronto staff members who will miss the game because of health and safety protocols.

The Raptors coaches will work remotely for that game, the team announced, and their return to the sideline has yet to be determined. This marks the first game this season in which an NBA coach and multiple staff members have been forced to miss a game.

Toronto has been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference of late, having won four of its last six games and is 15-11 since starting the season 1-6.

The Raptors’ upcoming schedule includes a three-game homestand against Houston, Chicago and Detroit.