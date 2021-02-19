Dennis Schroder misses Nets-Lakers due to Health and Safety Protocols, return timeline unclear

The Lakers, already missing Anthony Davis due to an aggravated right Achilles, also went without the services of Dennis Schroder for Thursday’s high-profile matchup between L.A. and the Brooklyn Nets. The 27-year-old is being held out due to the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Following the Lakers’ 109-98 defeat, coach Frank Vogel did not have a firm timetable for Schroder’s return.

“I don’t know, to be honest right now,” Vogel told reporters.

Schroder is averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.1% for the Lakers (22-7), who entered the game with the second-best record in league behind the Utah Jazz.

A former first-round pick of Atlanta in 2013, Schroder joined the Lakers in November via trade from Oklahoma City.