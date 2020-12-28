Top Stories

NBA fines Daryl Morey $50K for violating anti-tampering rule

The fine is in response to a since deleted social media post Morey made on Dec. 20 regarding James Harden.

Sixers GM Daryl Morey has been fined $50,000 by the NBA.

NEW YORK — The NBA announced today that it has fined Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations, $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.  The fine is in response to a since deleted social media post Morey made on December 20 regarding the Houston Rockets’ James Harden.

