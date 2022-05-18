Mavericks fined $50,000 for bench decorum vs. Suns

NEW YORK – The Dallas Mavericks organization has been fined $50,000 for violating league rules regarding team bench decorum, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The amount of Dallas’ fine also reflects prior infractions of team bench decorum rules in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Mavericks’ team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action in the Mavericks’ 123-90 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their conference semifinal playoff series May 15 at Footprint Center.