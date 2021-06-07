Top Stories
Daryl Morey and Philadelphia 76ers fined for violating anti-tampering rule
The team's President of Basketball Operations has been fined for a social media post made on June 3.
Official release
NEW YORK – The NBA announced today it has fined Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey $75,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule. The fine is in response to a social media post Morey made June 3 regarding the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry. The 76ers also were fined $75,000 for Morey’s conduct.