Daryl Morey and Philadelphia 76ers fined for violating anti-tampering rule

The team's President of Basketball Operations has been fined for a social media post made on June 3.

Official release

NEW YORK – The NBA announced today it has fined Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey $75,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule. The fine is in response to a social media post Morey made June 3 regarding the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry. The 76ers also were fined $75,000 for Morey’s conduct.

