Sixers center Joel Embiid starts Game 1 vs. Hawks
Joel Embiid was listed as questionable entering Sunday's series opener with a meniscus tear in his right knee.
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid was in the starting lineup Sunday even with a cartilage tear in his right knee for Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference playoff series.
Embiid and the top-seeded Sixers are facing the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Embiid was injured in Monday’s Game 4 loss in the opening round against Washington and missed the Game 5 clincher. He was limited to shooting drills in practice this week and his status was uncertain right through warmups.
The Sixers are 42-13 with the NBA MVP finalist in the lineup. Without him, they are 11-11.
Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter sat out the opener with a sore right knee.
