NBA 2K23 Summer League: Thomas, Nets outlast Wolves

Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe combine for 46 points as Brooklyn sprints past Minnesota in Las Vegas.

Dan Bruno, RotoWire.com

Game Recap: Nets 102, Timberwolves 83

Cam Thomas scores 26 and DayRon Sharpe adds 20 as the Nets roll past the Wolves.

Nets 102, Timberwolves 83: Box score | Game details

Cam Thomas scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 102-83 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

The Nets got out to a strong start and led 25-20 after one quarter. They kept up the pace in the second and expanded their lead to 13 by halftime. The Timberwolves brought a better effort in the third, but they could hardly cut into the deficit and trailed by 12 points heading into the final quarter. The Nets reclaimed the momentum in the fourth and had no trouble closing out the win.

In addition to Thomas, the Nets had three other players score in double digits, including Day’Ron Sharpe, who totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and a steal. David Duke Jr. added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Kessler Edwards tallied 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

On the other side, Wendell Moore Jr. led the Timberwolves with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. Josh Minott followed up with 14 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, while Kevon Harris and Terrell Brown Jr. chipped in 10 points each.

The teams will return to the court for the Summer League Playoffs, which begin Saturday.

