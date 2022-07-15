NBA 2K23 Summer League: Wigginton lifts Bucks over Mavs

Game Recap: Bucks 100, Mavericks 89

• Bucks 100, Mavericks 89: Box score | Game details

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Dallas Mavericks 100-89 in the NBA 2K23 Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Thursday.

While Dallas led 28-17 after the first quarter, Milwaukee cruised to a win. They outscored the Mavs 25-14 in the second quarter and took a comfortable lead with a 31-18 third quarter. That completed a 30-point swing in a 20-minute span, with the Bucks getting their lead up to 17 points at times. Milwaukee shot 48% from the field and 34% from 3-point range while holding Dallas to 46% from the field and 23% from long range. They also shot 29-for-43 from the free-throw line while the Mavericks went just 12-for-18. The Bucks also outscored the Mavs in fast-break points 19-9. Milwaukee’s starters dominated, outscoring the Dallas starters 71-34.

The Bucks (3-1) were led by Lindell Wigginton, who provided 25 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals. Sandro Mamukelashvili amassed 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Dewan Hernandez totaled 13 points and seven boards. MarJon Beauchamp finished with 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals while A.J. Green led the bench with 15 points.

The Mavericks (0-4) had no starter reach double figures in scoring, with Moses Wright leading the team with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench. Fellow bench player Jerrick Harding had 16 points and five assists. Justin Gorham led the starters with nine points and six boards.

These teams will return to action on Saturday when the Summer League Playoffs begin.