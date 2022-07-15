NBA 2K23 Summer League: Knicks cruise past Magic

Game Recap: Knicks 102, Magic 89

• Knicks 102, Magic 89: Box score | Game details

The New York Knicks defeated the Orlando Magic 102-89 in the NBA 2K23 Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday.

While New York’s largest lead was only 15 points, they held the lead for all but two minutes in this game. A 27-17 first quarter set the foundation, and the Knicks closed the game on a 10-2 run across the final four minutes to complete their victory. The Knicks shot 53% from the field and 29% from 3-point range while holding the Magic to 40% from the field and 27% from long range. New York’s starters dominated this game, outscoring Orlando’s starters 80-33. The Knicks also out-rebounded the Magic 43-36, while outscoring them in the paint 54-32. They also doubled Orlando up in fast-break points 14-7.

The Knicks (3-1) had all five starters finish in double-figure scoring, with Miles McBride leading the team with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Quentin Grimes generated 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jericho Sims amassed 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Feron Hunt had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Magic (2-2) had no starter score more than 10 points, with Zavier Simpson tallying 10 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Tommy Kuhse led the team in scoring off the bench, providing 25 points, two rebounds, four assists and five steals. Justin James also had 16 points and five rebounds off the pine.

The teams will return to action on Saturday when the Summer League Playoffs begin.