NBA 2K23 Summer League: Simonovic lifts Bulls over Hornets

Game Recap: Bulls 89, Hornets 73

• Bulls 89, Hornets 73: Box score | Game details

Marko Simonovic registered a double-double as the Chicago Bulls defeated the Charlotte Hornets 89-73 at Cox Pavilion on Thursday in the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

The Bulls didn’t have issues getting past the Hornets in this game, as they established the lead in the first quarter following a 20-14 score in the opening 10 minutes and never looked back. A 22-10 score in the second quarter practically sealed the deal for Chicago, but they didn’t step the foot off the gas and also outscored their rivals by a 25-23 score in the third frame. Charlotte won the final quarter by a 26-22 score, but that was not enough to mount a comeback and the Bulls raced out to a 16-point victory.

Simonovic led the way for Chicago with a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double, but he wasn’t the only player who stood out for the Bulls. Dalen Terry scored a team-high 20 points, while Malcolm Hill delivered 11 points and six rebounds to go along with three blocks, and Makur Maker had 11 points off the bench.

Bryce McGowens was the top scorer for the Hornets with a 15-point output that also included two rebounds, two assists and two blocks, and he was one of three Charlotte players that scored in double digits in this loss. The other two were JT Thor and Jalen Crutcher, as both ended with 10-point performances — though Thor also pulled down nine boards.

Summer League tournament play begins Saturday.