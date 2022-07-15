NBA 2K23 Summer League: Johnson, Blazers rally past Rockets

Game Recap: Trail Blazers 85, Rockets 77

Keon Johnson scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the Houston Rockets in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Thursday at Thomas and Mack Center.

The Rockets got out to a strong start and led 28-14 after one quarter. The Trail Blazers picked up their play in the second and managed to cut it to a five-point game by halftime. They carried that momentum into the third and outscored the Rockets 27-13 in the quarter, pulling ahead for a nine-point advantage heading into the final frame. The Rockets kept up the fight in the fourth, but the Blazers held their ground and closed out the hard-fought win.

Johnson was the only player to score in double digits for the Trail Blazers. Greg Brown III added nine points, six rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Luka Garza added nine points and four rebounds, while Jabari Walker finished with nine points, nine rebounds, two assists and a block.

On the other side, Jabari Smith Jr. led the Rockets with 19 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block. Tari Eason followed up with 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Daishen Nix tallied 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals.

The teams will return to the court for the Summer League playoffs, which begin Saturday.