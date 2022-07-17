NBA 2K23 Summer League: Thomas, Duke Jr. shine for Nets

• Nets 102, Celtics 95: Box score | Game details

Yet another stellar offensive performance from Cam Thomas and an equally impressive showing from David Duke Jr. spearheaded the Brooklyn Nets to a 102-95 comeback win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Saturday night at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Nets held a slim, one-point advantage after a hard-fought first quarter, but the Celtics found their stroke in the second quarter and took a six-point lead by halftime. Brooklyn swung the momentum back during a third quarter where it dominated both ends of the floor and outscored Boston, 26-17. The Celtics pulled to within two points with 5:57 remaining, but the Nets’ subsequent 8-0 run helped create a much-needed cushion that led to the seven-point win.

Thomas paced the Nets with 25 points and added six assists, one rebound and one steal. Duke turned in 24 points, five boards, five assists, one steal and one block. Kessler Edwards provided 15 points, four rebounds and one block. RaiQuan Gray added 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block, while Day’Ron Sharpe registered a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double that included three assists and one steal.

Juhann Begarin led the Celtics with 25 points, supplementing them with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Mfiondu Kabengele managed 18 points, four boards, one assist, four blocks and one steal. Rookie second-round pick JD Davison posted a 17-point, 10-assist double-double that included six rebounds. Justin Jackson delivered 10 points, five boards, three assists and one steal.

The two teams have now wrapped up Summer League play, with both sides finishing with a 3-2 record.