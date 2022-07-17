NBA 2K23 Summer League: Simonovic, Hill carry Bulls

• Bulls 119, 76ers 104: Box score | Game details

Ultra-efficient shooting performances from Marko Simonovic and Malcolm Hill helped the Chicago Bulls to an impressive 119-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Saturday night at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Bulls opened the game hot on the offensive end and never looked back, racking up 58 first-half points on their way to a 10-point lead at the intermission. Both teams then lit up the scoreboard during a third quarter in which 65 total points were scored, with the 76ers knocking three points off the deficit, but Chicago closed strong on both ends of the floor with a 30-22 edge in the final 10 minutes, sealing the double-digit victory.

Simonovic went 11-for-15 from the field on his way to a game-high 26 points, a figure he complemented with eight rebounds, one steal and one block. Hill tallied 20 points with the help of a 4-for-6 mark from distance and added two rebounds, one assist and two steals. Carlik Jones furnished 15 points, nine assists, two rebounds and five steals. Makur Maker, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Justin Lewis all posted 11-point, two-assist efforts, with Maker and Lewis also pulling down seven and five rebounds, respectively.

Charlie Brown Jr. paced the 76ers with 21 points, pairing them with four assists, three rebounds and one steal. Grant Riller led the bench with 19 points and also recorded three assists and two rebounds. Trevelin Queen registered 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block, while Filip Petrusev totaled 14 points, two rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal.

The two teams have now wrapped up Summer League play, with the Bulls finishing with a 4-1 record and 76ers notching a 2-3 mark.