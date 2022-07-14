NBA 2K23 Summer League: Sixers survive against the Heat

• Sixers 75, Heat 71: Box score | Game details

Trevelin Queen scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 75-71 victory over the Miami Heat in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

The game got out to a competitive start as the Heat led 18-17 after one quarter. The score stayed tight through the second, and the Heat maintained a two-point edge at halftime. They carried the momentum into the third, but the Sixers rallied late in the quarter to grab a two-point advantage heading into the final frame. The Sixers kept up the pressure in the fourth and amassed a nine-point cushion with just under two minutes left, which was enough to hold on for the hard-fought win.

In addition to his team-high in points, Queen tallied five rebounds and four assists, but he also logged six turnovers. Tyler Bey followed up with 14 points, three rebounds and a block, while Malik Ellison totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

On the other side, Javonte Smart led the Heat with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Haywood Highsmith followed up with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks, while Orlando Robinson added 13 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and a steal.

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Sixers face the Nuggets and the Heat take on the Raptors.