2022 Summer League

NBA 2K23 Summer League: Sixers survive against the Heat

Trevelin Queen scores a team-high 16 points with 5 rebounds as Philadelphia defeated Miami on Wednesday night.

Dan Bruno, RotoWire.com

Game Recap: Sixers 75, Heat 71

Sixers 75, Heat 71: Box score | Game details

Trevelin Queen scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 75-71 victory over the Miami Heat in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

The game got out to a competitive start as the Heat led 18-17 after one quarter. The score stayed tight through the second, and the Heat maintained a two-point edge at halftime. They carried the momentum into the third, but the Sixers rallied late in the quarter to grab a two-point advantage heading into the final frame. The Sixers kept up the pressure in the fourth and amassed a nine-point cushion with just under two minutes left, which was enough to hold on for the hard-fought win.

In addition to his team-high in points, Queen tallied five rebounds and four assists, but he also logged six turnovers. Tyler Bey followed up with 14 points, three rebounds and a block, while Malik Ellison totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

On the other side, Javonte Smart led the Heat with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Haywood Highsmith followed up with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks, while Orlando Robinson added 13 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and a steal.

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Sixers face the Nuggets and the Heat take on the Raptors.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.