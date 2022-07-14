NBA 2K23 Summer League: Sirvydis helps Pelicans complete comeback win over Wizards

• Pelicans 106, Wizards 88: Box score | Game details

Impressive scoring efforts from Deividas Sirvydis and Jared Harper lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 106-88 comeback win over the Washington Wizards in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Wednesday afternoon at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Wizards were the hotter team coming out of the gate, forging a 29-20 lead. However, the Pelicans roared back over the middle periods to outscore Washington, 52-35, and take a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter. A 13-2 run by the Pels over a 2:52 span of the final period then helped New Orleans pull away for good. Both teams shot over 47 percent, but the Pelicans enjoyed a massive 46-25 rebounding advantage.

Vernon Carey, Jr. and Tyler Hall co-led the Wizards with 11-point tallies, with Carey also recording four rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Tahjere McCall supplied 10 points, two rebounds and one assist. Johnny Davis, the tenth overall pick in the 2022 Draft, finished with eight points, four rebounds and two assists.

Sirvydis recorded a game-high 25 points off the bench and added five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block. Harper collected 18 points, six assists, one rebound, three steals and one block. Daeqwon Plowden posted 16 points, five boards, two assists and one steal. Dereon Sebron contributed 13 points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Elijah Stewart registered 11 points, four boards and one assist.

The Wizards return to the floor Friday night against the Pacers, while the Pelicans tangle with the Los Angeles Lakers in the final matchup of the ledger that same day.