Top Stories

Pelicans 2nd-rounder E.J. Liddell diagnosed with torn right ACL

The No. 41 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft will be out indefinitely, the team announced Tuesday.

From NBA.com News Services

Rookie E.J. Liddell suffered a torn ACL during the Pelicans’ Summer League matchup against the Hawks on Monday.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie E.J. Liddell has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced following an MRI on Tuesday. He will be out indefinitely.

The injury to the 6-foot-6 forward from Ohio State occurred in the third quarter of a Summer League game in Las Vegas on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks, which the Pelicans won 101-73. Liddell recorded six points, four rebounds and two assists before exiting the game in the third quarter.

The Pelicans drafted Liddell with the No. 41 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft last month.  The former Ohio State standout averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.6 blocks over 33.2 minutes per game in his junior season, helping the Buckeyes reach the NCAA Tournament while earning multiple All-American third team honors.

It wasn’t clear if he was going to make the Pelicans’ regular-season roster because the club already had 15 players under contract for next season. But Liddell could have been a two-way player, also spending time with the Pelicans’ G League affiliate in Birmingham.

The Pelicans said a date for surgery had not yet been determined.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.