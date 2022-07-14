NBA 2K23 Summer League: Holmgren, Thunder outlast Murray, Kings

• Thunder 86, Kings 80: Box score | Game details

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Sacramento Kings, 86-80, at Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday in the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

The Kings enjoyed a strong start and grabbed the lead in the first quarter, 19-15, but then from there the Thunder went on a big second-quarter run (29-13) and never looked back. Leading by 12 points at the break, Oklahoma City bolstered that advantage by three more points to lead by 15 heading into the final period. The Kings threatened in the fourth quarter but the Thunder were able to hold on for the six-point victory.

Five Oklahoma City players scored in double digits. Tre Mann led the way with 15 points, while both Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng ended with 12 points — Dieng also pulled down seven rebounds. Rookie Chet Holmgren had eight points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists.

As for Sacramento, Keegan Murray led the Kings with a game-high 29 points along with seven rebounds and four steals, while Keon Ellis posted 14 points, five assists and four boards and Jared Rhoden notched 16 points with eight rebounds.

Sacramento and Oklahoma City will each play Friday. The Thunder will face the Golden State Warriors, while the Kings will take on the Phoenix Suns.