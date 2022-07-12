NBA 2K23 Summer League: Chet Holmgren leads Thunder past Magic

Chet Holmgren scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to an 84-81 victory over the Orlando Magic in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Thunder jumped out to a great start and led 31-14 after one quarter. The Magic came out better in the second and trimmed it to a nine-point game by halftime. Both sides stayed strong in the third, while the Magic managed to cut the deficit to eight heading into the final frame. The Magic kept the momentum going and tied the game at 77 with just over three minutes left, but the Thunder came up clutch down the stretch to close out the hard-fought win.

Holmgren tallied 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, in addition to his scoring effort. Three other players scored in double digits for the Thunder, with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aaron Wiggins and Josh Giddey each chipping in 12 points.

Justin James led the Magic with 16 points. Tommy Kuhse followed up with 14 points, four assists and a steal, while Emanuel Terry logged 10 points and 14 rebounds.