NBA 2K23 Summer League: Mitchell, Nuggets hold off Clippers

Matt Mitchell scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to an 80-75 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Wednesday at Thomas and Mack Center.

The Nuggets jumped out to a strong start and led 21-14 after one quarter. They kept the pressure on in the second and pushed their lead to 12 by halftime. The Clippers came out with a better effort in the third, but they could hardly cut into the deficit, as they trailed by nine points heading into the final frame. The Clippers kept up the fight in the fourth, but the Nuggets maintained their focus and confidently closed out the win.

Mitchell filled the stat sheet with six rebounds, three assists and two steals, in addition to his team-high scoring total. Jack White followed up with 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block, while Collin Gillespie added 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

On the other side, Jay Scrubb led the Clippers with 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal. Reggie Perry and Cam Reynolds chipped in 11 points each, while Jarrell Brantley totaled six points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Clippers take on the Jazz and the Nuggets clash with the 76ers.