Mike Malone, Scott Brooks named NBA Coaches of the Month

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone and Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coach of the Month, respectively, for April.

Malone guided Denver to a league-best 13-3 record in April, surmounting the loss of star guard Jamal Murray in the process. Brooks, meanwhile, directed Washington to a 12-5 record to help increase their Play-In and playoffs chances.

This marks the first time Malone has earned COTM, while Brooks received the award for the sixth time in his career, his first since the 2017-18 season.

Other nominees

West: Rick Carlisle (Mavericks), Tyronn Lue (Clippers) and Monty Williams (Suns)

East: Nate McMillan (Hawks), Steve Nash (Nets) and Tom Thibodeau (Knicks)