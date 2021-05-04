Stephen Curry, Julius Randle named Kia NBA Players of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Month, respectively, for April.

Curry averaged a league-high 37.3 points on 51.8% shooting from the field, 46.6% shooting from deep and 90.8% from the free throw line in April. The two-time Kia MVP connected on 96 of 206 3-pointers. It’s Curry’s first POTM award since the 2017-18 season.

⭐️ Most threes ever made in a single month ⭐️ First player in NBA history to average 35 points and shoot 50-40-90 during a calendar month ⭐️ Most 30+ point games ever in the month of April Your Western Conference Player of the Month – @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/7QaskRcyYI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 4, 2021

• West stat leaders in April

Randle was a nightly supplier of 27.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in April, leading New York to the best Eastern Conference record (11-4) throughout the course of the month and earning his first POTM award. He’s the first Knicks player to win the award since Carmelo Anthony in Jan. 2014.

It’s just work. The April 2021, Eastern Conference Player of the Month, @J30_RANDLE ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/PEqcv128xP — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 4, 2021

• East stat leaders in April

Other nominees:

West: Devin Booker and Chris Paul (Suns), Luka Dončić (Mavericks), Paul George (Clippers) and Nikola Jokić (Nuggets)

East: Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook (Wizards), Clint Capela (Hawks), Joel Embiid (76ers), Darius Garland (Cavaliers) and Jayson Tatum (Celtics)