Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum named NBA Players of the Week

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 19.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Devin Booker

Suns 118, Knicks 110 (April 26)

33 points (14-26 FG, 1-4 3P, 4-6 FT), 4 rebounds, 3 assists

> Video Box Score

Suns 109, Clippers 101 (April 28)

21 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3P, 2-3 FT), 6 rebounds, 3 assists

> Video Box Score

Suns 121, Jazz 100 (April 30)

31 points (13-19 FG, 2-5 3P, 3-3 FT), 3 rebounds, 2 assists

> Video Box Score

Suns 123, Thunder 120 (May 2)

32 points (11-22 FG, 1-4 3P, 9-10 FT), 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

> Video Box Score

ANOTHA ONE! Congrats @DevinBook on your 3rd Western Conference Player of the Week honor.#BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/1tW1XaHEZD — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 3, 2021

Jayson Tatum

Celtics 120, Hornets 111 (April 28)

35 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3P, 7-8 FT), 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal

> Video Box Score

Celtics 143, Spurs 140 (OT) (April 30)

60 points (20-37 FG, 5-7 3P, 15-17 FT), 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Blazers 129, Celtics 119 (May 2)

33 points (11-19 FG, 4-5 3P, 7-7 FT), 2 rebounds, 5 assists. 1 block

> Video Box Score