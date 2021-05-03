Top Stories
Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum named NBA Players of the Week
The All-Stars each led their squads to winning records in Week 19.
From NBA.com Staff
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 19.
West: @DevinBook (@Suns)
East: @jaytatum0 (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/6tiyvamKwG
— NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2021
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Devin Booker
Suns 118, Knicks 110 (April 26)
33 points (14-26 FG, 1-4 3P, 4-6 FT), 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Suns 109, Clippers 101 (April 28)
21 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3P, 2-3 FT), 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Suns 121, Jazz 100 (April 30)
31 points (13-19 FG, 2-5 3P, 3-3 FT), 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Suns 123, Thunder 120 (May 2)
32 points (11-22 FG, 1-4 3P, 9-10 FT), 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals
ANOTHA ONE!
Congrats @DevinBook on your 3rd Western Conference Player of the Week honor.#BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/1tW1XaHEZD
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 3, 2021
Jayson Tatum
Celtics 120, Hornets 111 (April 28)
35 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3P, 7-8 FT), 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal
Celtics 143, Spurs 140 (OT) (April 30)
60 points (20-37 FG, 5-7 3P, 15-17 FT), 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block
Blazers 129, Celtics 119 (May 2)
33 points (11-19 FG, 4-5 3P, 7-7 FT), 2 rebounds, 5 assists. 1 block
Player of the week, AGAIN ☘️
Congrats, @jaytatum0 👏 pic.twitter.com/2Fyoq7tO2o
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 3, 2021