Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum named NBA Players of the Week

The All-Stars each led their squads to winning records in Week 19.

From NBA.com Staff

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 19.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Devin Booker

Devin Booker set the tone for Phoenix in its big win in New York.

Suns 118, Knicks 110 (April 26)

33 points (14-26 FG, 1-4 3P, 4-6 FT), 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Video Box Score

Suns 109, Clippers 101 (April 28)

21 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3P, 2-3 FT), 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Video Box Score

Suns 121, Jazz 100 (April 30)

31 points (13-19 FG, 2-5 3P, 3-3 FT), 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Video Box Score

Suns 123, Thunder 120 (May 2)

32 points (11-22 FG, 1-4 3P, 9-10 FT), 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

> Video Box Score

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum ties Larry Bird's single game record with 60 points

Celtics 120, Hornets 111 (April 28)

35 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3P, 7-8 FT), 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal

Video Box Score

Celtics 143, Spurs 140 (OT) (April 30)

60 points (20-37 FG, 5-7 3P, 15-17 FT), 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block

Video Box Score

Blazers 129, Celtics 119 (May 2)

33 points (11-19 FG, 4-5 3P, 7-7 FT), 2 rebounds, 5 assists. 1 block

> Video Box Score

