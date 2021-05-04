Top Stories

Anthony Edwards, Malachi Flynn named Kia NBA Rookies of the Month

The No. 1 and No. 29 overall draft picks were at the top of their class in April.

From NBA.com News Services

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards and Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn have been named the Kia NBA Rookies of the Month for games played in April.

Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick, led the Timberwolves to an 8-8 record in April, ended the month scoring 345 points, grabbing 82 rebounds and handing out 53 assists. The last rookie to reach those levels in all three categories in one calendar month was Blake Griffin in January 2011. Edwards’ month was also highlighted by reaching his 1,000th point on the season.

Flynn, the 29th overall pick, becomes the first Raptors player to receive the award since Jonas Valanciunas in March 2013. Flynn posted averages of 12.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, including a career-high 22 points April 13 vs. Atlanta and his first career double-double with 20 points and a career-high 11 assists April 10 at Cleveland.

Other nominees: Tyrese Haliburton (Kings), Théo Maledon and Aleksej Pokuševski (Thunder), and Jae’Sean Tate (Rockets), Cole Anthony (Magic), Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart (Pistons), and Isaac Okoro (Cavs)

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.