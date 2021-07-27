2021 NBA Draft
Lottery Tracking: Every NCAA-selected player since 2000
Duke, Kentucky tied for most lottery selections in the past two decades
Nick Kairys, for NBA.com
Where do most NBA stars build their craft before coming to the next level? College, of course. Sure, there’s been LeBron James out of high school, Giannis Antetokounmpo with his start in Europe, or even LaMelo Ball’s Australian stint. Despite those exceptions, the majority of top players in this Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft (8 ET, ABC/ESPN) will be coming from universities across the country.
Each year, a huge emphasis is placed on the NBA Draft Lottery, which accounts for the Top-14 picks in each NBA Draft. There have been 247 lottery selections from NCAA schools in the last 20 years — not counting international, professional or high school prospects who opted to not play in college.
Here’s a look at some of the collegiate lottery highlights since 2000.
Showing up in numbers
Duke and Kentucky are tied at the top with the most lottery selections (20). The only other schools in double-figures are Kansas (14), North Carolina (12), Arizona (10) and UConn (10).
During this 20-year period, Kentucky has sent five players selected in the lottery who were later chosen for All-NBA Teams: John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Julius Randle and Karl-Anthony Towns. That’s not even mentioning rising stars from UK such as De’Aaron Fox, Jamal Murray and Devin Booker.
Arizona’s own, 3-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala won the 2015 Finals MVP with the Warriors. A year later, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye (both lottery Wildcats) got revenge on Iguodala and the Warriors as members of the 2016 Cavaliers’ title team.
College coincidences
In the last 20 years, only two times have the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in a particular draft been selected from the same university. In 2002, Duke’s Jay Williams and Mike Dunleavy were taken in the second and third spots by Chicago and Golden State, respectively. In 2004, UConn’s Emeka Okafor and Ben Gordon went back to back for Charlotte and Chicago, respectively.
In 2005, four North Carolina players were selected in the lottery. Marvin Williams (No. 2 to Atlanta), Raymond Felton (No. 5 to Charlotte), Sean May (No. 13 to Charlotte) and Rashad McCants (No. 14 to Minnesota).
Similarly, in 2015, four Kentucky players were selected in the lottery. Towns (No. 1 to Minnesota), Willie Cauley-Stein (No. 6 to Sacramento), Trey Lyles (No. 12 to Utah) and Booker (No. 13 to Phoenix).
Kentucky is also the only program to ever have a player selected No. 1 and No. 2 in the same year. Back in 2012, Anthony Davis went at the top spot to New Orleans, followed by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to Charlotte.
Only three Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Award winners since 2000 were not chosen as lottery picks. All three players went into the league as undersized guards. They were Saint Joseph’s Jameer Nelson, Kansas’ Frank Mason and Villanova’s 2-time NCAA Champion Jalen Brunson.
Stacked standouts
A few colleges not mentioned above were able to produce some impressive ‘Big Three’ players as lottery selections over the past two decades.
Team Texas: Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, Tristan Thompson
Team UCLA: Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Zach LaVine
Team Oklahoma: Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield, Trae Young
Team Ohio State: Mike Conley, Evan Turner, D’Angelo Russell
Team Florida: Al Horford, Joakim Noah, Bradley Beal
Team Georgia Tech: Chris Bosh, Thaddeus Young, Derrick Favors
Team Washington: Brandon Roy, Terrence Ross, Markelle Fultz
Team Michigan State: Jason Richardson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Miles Bridges
Team USC: O.J. Mayo, DeMar DeRozan, Onyeka Okongwu
Team Gonzaga: Adam Morrison, Kelly Olynyk, Domantas Sabonis
Into the unknown
A handful of lottery picks put their universities on the map. Stephen Curry from Davidson, Damian Lillard out of Weber State, Lehigh’s CJ McCollum, Creighton phenom Doug McDermott and Murray State’s finest in Cameron Payne and Ja Morant.
A few schools snuck into a spot early on and haven’t made much noise since.
Back in 2001, UNC Charlotte’s Rodney White went to Detroit as the 9th selection in the draft. In the same year, Okaloosa-Walton Community College (now known as Northwest Florida State College) had Kedrick Brown selected by Boston at the 11th pick. In the 2008 Draft, Rider University burst onto the scene with 12th overall selection Jason Thompson. Together, White, Brown and Thompson averaged 19.6 ppg combined over their three NBA careers.
Full list (since 2000)
|School
|Players
|Total
|Duke
|Shane Battier, Jay Williams, Mike Dunleavy, Luol Deng, Shelden Williams, J.J. Redick, Gerald Henderson, Kyrie Irving, Austin Rivers, Jabari Parker, Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow, Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum, Luke Kennard, Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr., Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish
|20
|Kentucky
|John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Patrick Patterson, Brandon Knight, Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Nerlens Noel, Julius Randle, Karl-Anthony Towns, Willie Cauley-Stein, Trey Lyles, Devin Booker, Jamal Murray, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo, Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, P.J. Washington, Tyler Herro
|20
|Kansas
|Drew Gooden, Kirk Hinrich, Nick Collison, Julian Wright, Brandon Rush, Cole Aldrich, Xavier Henry, Markieff Morris, Marcus Morris, Thomas Robinson, Ben McLemore, Andrew Wiggins, Joel Embiid, Josh Jackson
|14
|North Carolina
|Marvin Williams, Raymond Felton, Sean May, Rashad McCants, Brandan Wright, Tyler Hansbrough, Ed Davis, Harrison Barnes, Kendall Marshall, John Henson, Coby White, Cameron Johnson
|12
|Arizona
|Richard Jefferson, Andre Iguodala, Channing Frye, Jerryd Bayless, Jordan Hill, Derrick Williams, Aaron Gordon, Stanley Johnson, Lauri Markkanen, Deandre Ayton
|10
|UConn
|Caron Butler, Emeka Okafor, Ben Gordon, Charlie Villanueva, Rudy Gay, Hilton Armstrong, Hasheem Thabeet, Kemba Walker, Andre Drummond, Jeremy Lamb
|10
|Texas
|Chris Mihm, T.J. Ford, LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant, D.J. Augustin, Tristan Thompson, Myles Turner, Mo Bamba, Jaxson Hayes
|9
|Indiana
|Jared Jeffries, Eric Gordon, Victor Oladipo, Cody Zeller, Noah Vonleh, Romeo Langford
|6
|Syracuse
|Etan Thomas, Carmelo Anthony, Jonny Flynn, Wesley Johnson, Dion Waiters, Michael Carter-Williams
|6
|UCLA
|Jerome Moiso, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Shabazz Muhammad, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball
|6
|Florida
|Mike Miller, Al Horford, Corey Brewer, Joakim Noah, Bradley Beal
|5
|Gonzaga
|Adam Morrison, Kelly Olynyk, Domantas Sabonis, Zach Collins, Rui Hachimura
|5
|Michigan State
|Mateen Cleaves, Jason Richardson, Denzel Valentine, Jaren Jackson Jr., Miles Bridges
|5
|Washington
|Brandon Roy, Spencer Hawes, Terrence Ross, Marquese Chriss, Markelle Fultz
|5
|Georgetown
|Mike Sweetney, Jeff Green, Greg Monroe, Otto Porter
|4
|Florida State
|Al Thornton, Jonathan Isaac, Patrick Williams, Devin Vassell
|4
|Louisville
|Terrence Williams, Earl Clark, Elfrid Payton, Donovan Mitchell
|4
|LSU
|Stromile Swift, Tyrus Thomas, Anthony Randolph, Ben Simmons
|4
|Memphis
|Dajuan Wagner, Derrick Rose, Tyreke Evans, James Wiseman
|4
|Ohio State
|Greg Oden, Mike Conley, Evan Turner, D’Angelo Russell
|4
|Fresno State
|Courtney Alexander, Melvin Ely, Paul George
|3
|Georgia
|Jarvis Hayes, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Edwards
|3
|Georgia Tech
|Chris Bosh, Thaddeus Young, Derrick Favors
|3
|Maryland
|Chris Wilcox, Alex Len, Jalen Smith
|3
|Michigan
|Jamal Crawford, Trey Burke, Nik Stauskas
|3
|Oklahoma
|Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield, Trae Young
|3
|Oregon
|Fred Jones, Luke Ridnour, Luke Jackson
|3
|USC
|O.J. Mayo, DeMar DeRozan, Onyeka Okongwu
|3
|Alabama
|Collin Sexton, Kira Lewis Jr.
|2
|Arizona State
|Ike Diogu, James Harden
|2
|Arkansas
|Joe Johnson, Ronnie Brewer
|2
|Baylor
|Ekpe Udoh, Taurean Prince
|2
|BYU
|Rafael Araujo, Jimmer Fredette
|2
|Cincinnati
|Kenyon Martin, DerMarr Johnson
|2
|Illinois
|Deron Williams, Meyers Leonard
|2
|Iowa State
|Marcus Fizer, Tyrese Haliburton
|2
|Minnesota
|Joel Przybilla, Kris Humphries
|2
|Missouri
|Keyon Dooling, Kevin Porter Jr.
|2
|Murray State
|Cameron Payne, Ja Morant
|2
|NC State
|T.J. Warren, Dennis Smith Jr.
|2
|Stanford
|Josh Childress, Brook Lopez
|2
|UNLV
|Marcus Banks, Anthony Bennett
|2
|Utah
|Andrew Bogut, Jakob Poeltl
|2
|Vanderbilt
|Darius Garland, Aaron Nesmith
|2
|Villanova
|Randy Foye, Mikal Bridges
|2
|Wake Forest
|Chris Paul, Al-Farouq Aminu
|2
|Wisconsin
|Devin Harris, Frank Kaminsky
|2
|Auburn
|Isaac Okoro
|1
|Boston College
|Jerome Robinson
|1
|Bradley
|Patrick O’Bryant
|1
|Butler
|Gordon Hayward
|1
|California
|Jaylen Brown
|1
|Central Michigan
|Chris Kaman
|1
|Colorado
|Alec Burks
|1
|Creighton
|Doug McDermott
|1
|Davidson
|Stephen Curry
|1
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin
|1
|Kansas State
|Michael Beasley
|1
|Lehigh
|CJ McCollum
|1
|Marquette
|Dwyane Wade
|1
|Notre Dame
|Troy Murphy
|1
|Okaloosa-Walton CC
|Kedrick Brown
|1
|Oklahoma State
|Marcus Smart
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Steven Adams
|1
|Providence
|Kris Dunn
|1
|Rider University
|Jason Thompson
|1
|Seton Hall
|Eddie Griffin
|1
|Tennessee
|Marcus Haislip
|1
|Texas A&M
|Acie Law
|1
|Texas Tech
|Jarrett Culver
|1
|UNC Charlotte
|Rodney White
|1
|Virginia
|De’Andre Hunter
|1
|Washington State
|Klay Thompson
|1
|Weber State
|Damian Lillard
|1
|West Virginia
|Joe Alexander
|1