Top Stories

James Harden (hamstring) out indefinitely after suffering setback

The All-Star guard suffered the setback during an on-court rehab session on Monday.

From NBA.com News Services

James Harden has missed eight games in April due to his right hamstring injury.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden is out indefinitely after suffering a setback during his rehabilitation for his strained right hamstring, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Harden suffered the setback while conducting an on-court rehab session on Monday.

Prior to the setback, Harden was expected to return soon from the injury, which has forced him to miss eight games in April.

“We’re back to square one,” coach Steve Nash said before Tuesday’s game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. “He will be back when he’s back. It might be the playoffs. It might be sooner.”

The nine-time All-Star averaged 25.4 points, 11.0 assists and 8.7 rebounds over his first 34 games with Brooklyn.

The Nets (38-19) are currently the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.