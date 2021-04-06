James Harden (hamstring) out approximately 10 days as Kevin Durant nears return

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden will be reevaluated in approximately 10 days after an MRI revealed a strained right hamstring, the team announced on Tuesday.

Harden originally sustained the injury on March 31 against the Houston Rockets but appeared to reaggravate the hamstring in his return against the New York Knicks on Monday.

He lasted just four minutes before having to exit the contest.

MEDICAL UPDATE: James Harden underwent an MRI earlier today which revealed a right hamstring strain. Harden will continue to rehab the hamstring and will be re-evaluated in approximately 10 days. pic.twitter.com/Up1TXYaahQ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is expected to return on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. He’s listed as probable on the team’s official injury report.

Durant has not played since Feb. 13.

The Nets have only had their star trio of Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving in the same lineup for seven games (5-2) this season, but are currently No. 1 in the Eastern Conference at 35-16.