James Harden (hamstring) out approximately 10 days as Kevin Durant nears return

The Nets are expecting one superstar to miss over a week, with the other on the verge of returning.

James Harden will miss time due to a hamstring injury.

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden will be reevaluated in approximately 10 days after an MRI revealed a strained right hamstring, the team announced on Tuesday.

Harden originally sustained the injury on March 31 against the Houston Rockets but appeared to reaggravate the hamstring in his return against the New York Knicks on Monday.

He lasted just four minutes before having to exit the contest.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is expected to return on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. He’s listed as probable on the team’s official injury report.

Durant has not played since Feb. 13.

The Nets have only had their star trio of Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving in the same lineup for seven games (5-2) this season, but are currently No. 1 in the Eastern Conference at 35-16.

