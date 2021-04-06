James Harden exits vs. Knicks with leg injury

In an inter-borough matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, the Nets were stripped of one of their superstars before halftime. James Harden left in the first quarter with right hamstring tightness and was soon ruled out for the night after playing only 4 minutes, 22 seconds.

The Nets won the game, 114-112, thanks to a 40-point effort from star guard Kyrie Irving.

James Harden is out for the remainder of the game with right hamstring tightness. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 5, 2021

Harden had missed the last two games with right hamstring tightness. He was originally hurt against Houston last Wednesday, missing the final quarter of a victory against his former team.

The Nets were hoping to finally be whole again this week, but now with Harden hurt again it’s unclear if they’ll be able to put either of their other superstars out there with Irving. Kevin Durant shot around before the game and Nash said he was hopeful the All-Star forward would be ready to play for the first time since Feb. 13.

“But it’s definitely not set in stone,” Nets coach Steve Nash said after Monday’s game.

The Nets’ Big Three has played just seven times since Harden was acquired nearly three months ago.

Harden, currently leading the league with 11.1 assists per game, is averaging 26.1 ppg on 46.8% shooting (36.2% on 3-pointers) in 33 games with Brooklyn following his January arrival from the Rockets.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.