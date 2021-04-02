James Harden (hamstring) misses game vs. Hornets

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden missed Thursday’s 111-89 win against the Charlotte Hornets because of right hamstring tightness.

Nets coach Steve Nash listed the former MVP as day-to-day and should return within the next few games. The Nets have also been without Kevin Durant (strained left hamstring) and his injury absence is expected to last at least another week.

New addition LaMarcus Aldridge made his Nets debut against Charlotte and was more than solid, starting at center and finishing 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists, looking like a good fit for a Nets team that won for the 20th time in its last 23 games. They signed him last month after he reached a buyout agreement with San Antonio.

Harden exited in the third quarter of Wednesday’s 120-108 win against the Houston Rockets and did not return. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

After the game, Nash said he was confident Harden didn’t suffer a long-term injury. A timetable for his return is currently unknown, but missing the second half of a back-to-back seemed likely for a player that is helping lead the No. 1 team in the East.

Brooklyn is still without Kevin Durant, who has missed nearly seven weeks because of his own hamstring strain. The Nets will pay a visit to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Harden is averaging 25.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 11.1 assists this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.