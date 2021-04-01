James Harden leaves Rockets-Nets game with hamstring tightness

Brooklyn Nets star guard James Harden was forced to leave Wednesday’s 120-108 win against the Houston Rockets due to tightness in his right hamstring.

Harden sat out the fourth quarter, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Coach Steve Nash said the Nets will see how Harden feels Thursday before their game against Charlotte, but was confident the All-Star guard didn’t have a long-term injury. Brooklyn has been without Kevin Durant since mid-February because of his own hamstring strain.

When Nash was addressed about Harden’s injury after the win, the Nets’ coach said he had not talked to Harden about it.

“No, I haven’t spoke to him yet,” Nash said. “I came in, addressed the team and came to speak to you guys. So I think he told the trainer when he was on the sideline, and they went back to look at it, and they just decided that it wasn’t worth risking it. And we’ll just see how it feels in the morning and go from there.”

“Any time someone goes down it’s very concerning,” Irving said. “Any time someone doesn’t play we definitely have to have that mentality that we’re still going to play at a very high level.

“Guys that — you say guys, but KD specifically — him missing significant time, we miss him. We can’t wait for him to get back, literally. But we’re all staying patient. We know what he brings to the table, we know the respect that he garners from all of us in terms of a leader on our team, but we’ve got to figure it out, game-to-game, until he’s back. James is out, for however long, and I pray he’s not, and we’ve just got to figure it out.”

Without Harden, Brooklyn closed the game on a 24-4 run to beat Houston 120-108 and grab sole possession of first place for the first time since 2003. The Nets also finished March 11-2, tying the franchise record for best record in a month set in February of 2004 (minimum 10 games played).

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.